Liam Horne Tops The Charts With 'Paradise' And Releases His Latest Video

As Liam Horne releases the music video for his single, “Paradise,” Liam's single reached #1 on the Digital Radio Tracker Global Top 100 chart

Hitting #1 is incredible but the real goal is longevity. I want Paradise to be one of those songs people still come back to years from now.” — Liam Horne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Liam Horne releases the music video for his single, “ Paradise ,” he reflects on accomplishments and milestones that he's reached so far. At the start of this year Liam's single reached #1 on the Digital Radio Tracker Global Top 100 chart. The song has also consistently remained in the top #20 on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Charts, holding its own among hits by Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Liam states, “Hitting #1 is incredible but the real goal is longevity. I want Paradise to be one of those songs people still come back to years from now.”Liam has been working on completing his album with multi-platinum producer Brian Kennedy . The two of them have found a natural process of collaboration that focuses on bringing out deep emotions in the music. The songs combine modern pop production mixed with real instruments, the topics include personal growth, dancing your troubles away and the quest to find a sense of purpose. Explaining his inspiration, “Becoming a Father also changed the way I write so there are definitely moments that reflect family, legacy and what really matters in life.” As he's putting the finishing touches on the project by tightening up tracks and editing song selection to make sure that he's created an outstanding album, Liam is focused on creating his own musical niche. The video for "Paradise" was filmed on location in Los Angeles and is available now.About Liam Horne:As an emerging song writer Liam gained attention with his early videos, "Tragedy" and "The Truth Is." He built a significant fan base through creating ingenious You Tube covers. Liam's earliest influences were the heavenly voices of genuine RnB maestros, such as Luther Vandross and Donny Hathaway. As his musical trajectory progressed those influences grew to include contemporary artists Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. Liam actually worked with another famous Justin on the composition, "Believe" , the single and album of the same name by Justin Bieber.While staying true to his roots Liam is also broadening his musical horizons by collaborating with a winning team of producers and creatives. The line up on this new album includes Grammy Award winning producer and song writer, Brian Kennedy, responsible for chart topping hits, “Disturbia,” by Rihanna and “What It Is (Block Boy)” by Doechii. Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter and four time Grammy Award winner James Fauntleroy, known for his extensive work with Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, John Mayer etc. As well as UHLONE, the west coast based producer who's made a name for himself and worked with some of the biggest legacies in Hip Hop.

Paradise

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