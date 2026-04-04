Mic Crenshaw Releases His 17th Studio Album And Announces Performance At Hawthorne Theatre

Mic Crenshaw

After 30 plus years in the realm of independent Hip-Hop this project is a reflection of his unique, musical journey, proudly wrapped in artistry and activism.

Mic is one of the most consistent artists in the region, when it comes to the messages in his music.” — Gabriel Toedros

PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mic Crenshaw is no stranger to political commentary and socially conscious lyricism. His latest album, Retribution is a sonic embodiment of Crenshaw’s work after 30 plus years in the realm of independent Hip-Hop this project is a reflection of his unique, musical journey, proudly wrapped in artistry and activism. Influenced by Public Enemy, Paris, Dead Prez and Poor Righteous Teachers, Mic is most comfortable processing and reflecting on the world we live in though the medium of Hip Hop lyricism.Throughout the span of Crenshaw’s music career, beginning in 1993 with the Portland Live band Hungry Mob, Crenshaw has been no stranger to political commentary and socially conscious lyricism. Gabriel Toedros of Seattle’s Abyssinian Creole notes, “Mic is one of the most consistent artists in the region, when it comes to the messages in his music.”The personal is political and there’s no shortage of inspiration in today’s climate. Toni Hill, Melissa Barrison, Jonny Cool, Trox, James Whitehead, Tony Ozier, PSL, Libretto, Kiloriti Maasai, A’Revolution, Red Ray Frazier, Destro Destructo, Dreaded Warrior, Arietta Ward are all collaborators and contributors to this record. Jonny Cool produced most of the album and the first three singles, "We Are Tigers""Retribution" , "Afrika" and the latest release, " Ice Twice Baby ". Ice Twice Baby, featuring Anthony Rivera and Drew Dru highlights Crenshaw’s rapid fire delivery and counter balances Anthony and Drew’s mid tempo call and response rhymes resulting in a timely anthem.In support of the new album Mic Crenshaw is performing live with legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominee Gza of the Wu Tang Clan at Hawthorne Theatre May 12, 2026.About Mic Crenshaw:Originally from Chicago, raised in between the Windy City and Minneapolis, he now resides in Portland, Oregon. As an independent artist, poet, educator, media producer and activist, Mic Crenshaw has been making a difference in the world since he was a teenager. A founding member of the Minneapolis Baldies and Anti Racist Action, youth movements that actively confronted white supremacist gangs within the hard-core music scene. He's also a lead U.S. organizer for the Afrikan Hip-Hop Caravan, using cultural activism to develop international solidarity related to Human Rights and justice through Hip-Hop combined with popular education.Mic Crenshaw is also the co-founder of GlobalFam, a record label, lifestyle and entertainment company. As well as the Executive Director of Education Without Borders, which supports education, music and art initiatives across the globe. Through their combined efforts the organizations launched a project to create (and maintain) a computer center for disadvantaged youth in Burundi, Central Africa.

Ice Twice Baby

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