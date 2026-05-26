Oregon UAS Accelerator Opens Applications for Fall 2026 Cohort

Applications are now open for the Oregon UAS Accelerator's Fall 2026 Cohort.

Applications open now for Oregon UAS Accelerator's 12-week hybrid Fall 2026 cohort for UAS and autonomy startups. Deadline: July 19, 2026.

We built this cohort to help UAS and autonomy startups gain traction faster through focused founder support, stronger commercialization planning, and clearer testing pathways.” — Joseph Wyno, President & Executive Director, Oregon UAS Accelerator

PENDLETON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator today opened applications for its Fall 2026 cohort, a 12-week hybrid program for UAS and autonomy startups seeking commercialization support, expert mentorship, and access to testing pathways in Oregon.The Fall 2026 cohort begins August 26, 2026, and combines virtual programming with in-person engagement in Pendleton. The application deadline is July 19, 2026, and acceptance notifications will be issued on July 31, 2026.The program is designed for founders, co-founders, and technical leaders building uncrewed aerial, ground, or maritime systems, as well as enabling technologies such as autonomy software, AI-enabled platforms, sensing systems, communications, payloads, and mission software. It is best suited for startups at the prototype, MVP, or early validation stage, generally around TRL 3 or above, with commercial, public-sector, homeland security, or defense use cases."We built this cohort to help UAS and autonomy startups gain traction faster through focused founder support, stronger commercialization planning, and clearer testing pathways," said Joseph Wyno, President & Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator.Selected companies will receive a structured accelerator curriculum, coaching, investor-readiness support, SBIR/STTR and grant-readiness guidance, and mentorship across technical, commercial, and regulatory topics. Companies will also gain access to ecosystem connections, workspace resources in Pendleton, and testing and validation pathways tied to the Pendleton UAS Range and Oregon's broader unmanned systems ecosystem.Depending on company fit and partner availability, some startups may also explore opportunities connected to dual-use, defense-tech, and counter-UAS testing pathways through relationships involving the Oregon Military Department. Eligible companies that complete program requirements may receive a $5,000 non-dilutive completion subgrant, with additional recognition-based support available for top-performing companies under final program rules.The cohort concludes with a UAS Innovation Showcase that brings founders together with investors, strategic partners, and subject-matter experts. Founders can Apply to the Fall 2026 cohort at https://oregonuas.org/apply and review facilities and access information at https://oregonuas.org/facilities-access

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.