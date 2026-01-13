Oregon Military Department and Oregon UAS Accelerator Announce Strategic Partnership in Uncrewed Systems Innovation

Members of the Oregon Military Departments, the Oregon UAS Accelerator, and the Pendleton UAS Test Range tour the Oregon UAS Accelerator New MOU between the Oregon Military Department and Oregon UAS Accelerator advances uncrewed systems innovation, training, and workforce development in Oregon. Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator, receiving The Seven Seals Award from General Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard

New MOU between the Oregon Military Department and Oregon UAS Accelerator advances uncrewed systems innovation, training, and workforce development in Oregon.

PENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon Military Department (OMD) and the Oregon UAS Accelerator today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance uncrewed systems technology, enhance military readiness, and strengthen Oregon’s drone innovation ecosystem. The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration in innovation, testing, training, and workforce development.​The MOU, signed on January 7, 2026, aligns with the Adjutant General’s directive to build “Drone Dominance” capabilities for the Oregon National Guard (ORNG). This initiative is designed to improve training realism and operational readiness while positioning Oregon as a national leader in uncrewed systems.​Strengthening Oregon’s Position in Uncrewed Systems“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the readiness and capabilities of the Oregon National Guard,” said James G. Arnold, Director of the OMD Installations Division. “By collaborating with the Oregon UAS Accelerator, we’re connecting our military personnel with cutting-edge innovation, real-world testing opportunities, and the expertise needed to stay ahead in uncrewed systems technology.”​“The Oregon UAS Accelerator is excited to partner with the Oregon Military Department to bridge the gap between innovation and operational reality,” said Joseph Wyno, President & Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. “This partnership delivers strategic value on multiple levels, providing OMD with access to a curated pipeline of leading-edge UxS deal flow, while enabling our startups to benefit from the specialized statewide training facilities, institutional support, and unique opportunities that only OMD is positioned to offer.”Key Focus Areas of the Partnership• The strategic partnership will focus on five major themes:• ​Innovation and training at OMD installations – Enabling UAS and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) innovation, testing, and integration at designated OMD facilities, that are feasible and consistent with mission requirements. This creates real-world testing environments for startups and researchers while strengthening ORNG capabilities.​• ​Workforce development – Expanding UAS workforce pipelines through collaboration with Oregon universities and community colleges and creating training opportunities for ORNG members and OMD civilians. These efforts will leverage GI Bill pathways and other programs to grow Oregon’s uncrewed systems talent base.• ​​Competitions and events – Jointly pursuing and participating in UAS and C-UAS competitions, including the ORNG Drone Storm Team and national challenges. These activities accelerate innovation and showcase Oregon’s leadership on the national stage.• ​​Manufacturing and scaling initiatives – Supporting advanced manufacturing concepts, including 3D printing innovations and scaling efforts that move technologies from prototype to production-ready systems.​• ​Dual-use technology development – Identifying and pursuing federal grant opportunities that support technologies with both military and civilian applications, strengthening Oregon’s innovation economy while advancing national defense.Organizational Roles and ResponsibilitiesThe OMD will coordinate activities through the Drone Dominance Task Force (ORD2TF) and the OMD Installations Division. The department will facilitate ORNG participation, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide subject matter expertise and mentorship from military professionals.​The Oregon UAS Accelerator will align program themes and cohorts with ORNG mission needs where feasible, facilitate startup participation in dual-use projects, and provide mentorship, investor access, and technical resources. The Accelerator will maintain compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Department of Defense Blue List sourcing requirements, and applicable state and local laws.A Flexible Framework with Significant PotentialThe MOU establishes a non-binding, flexible framework that does not obligate funds from either party. Activities involving facilities, funding, personnel, or materials will be governed by separate written agreements tailored to specific projects.“We have built a framework that respects the distinct missions and operational requirements of both organizations,” said Arnold. “This allows us to explore new opportunities for collaboration while ensuring that military readiness and training requirements always come first.”​Supporting Oregon’s Innovation EcosystemThe partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Oregon’s role in uncrewed systems innovation . By connecting the ORNG’s operational expertise and training requirements with the Accelerator’s startup ecosystem and technical resources, both organizations aim to create conditions for breakthrough innovation.​“This partnership demonstrates that military operations and commercial innovation can work together effectively,” said Wyno. “When you combine operational mission requirements with entrepreneurial energy and startup innovation, you create something powerful.”​Looking ForwardBoth organizations see this as the start of a long-term strategic relationship. Coordination through the ORD2TF and OMD Installations Division will ensure activities align with military priorities and regulatory requirements.​The partnership is effective as of January 7, 2026, and both organizations are committed to developing specific collaborative initiatives in the months ahead.​About the Oregon Military DepartmentThe Oregon Military Department serves as the state military agency, responsible for the Oregon National Guard, Oregon Military Department civilians, and military installations throughout the state. Its mission is to train and prepare warfighters for current and future deployments while maintaining the readiness and operational capability of Oregon’s military forces.​About the Oregon UAS AcceleratorThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is a hub for uncrewed systems innovation, providing mentorship, technical expertise, and workforce development pathways. The Accelerator supports startups, enables technology testing, and expands UAS workforce pipelines through partnerships with Oregon universities and community colleges.Media Contacts:Oregon Military Department, Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Public Affairs Director, stephen.s.bomar.mil@army.mil or 503-990-9508Oregon UAS Accelerator, Chris Ponzillo, Chief Marketing Officer,chris@oregonuas.org or 714-614-2646

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.