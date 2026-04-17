AUVSI Cascade Chapter, Oregon UAS Accelerator, and Pendleton UAS Range Host Two-Day Symposium (April 22 - 23)

The 2026 AUVSI Cascade Spring Symposium brings together investors, defense operators, government officials, and UAS innovators in Pendleton, Oregon on April 22–23, hosted by the AUVSI Cascade Chapter, Pendleton UAS Range, and Oregon UAS Accelerator.

Two-day event in Pendleton, OR features UAS expert panels, startup pitch finals, live drone demonstrations, and a new 18,000 sq. ft. hangar opening.

PENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AUVSI Cascade Chapter Oregon UAS Accelerator , and Pendleton UAS Range will host the 2026 AUVSI Cascade Spring Symposium on April 22–23, 2026, in Pendleton, Oregon — a two-day event bringing together investors, defense operators, government officials, researchers, and innovators across the uncrewed systems and autonomy industry."Pendleton is uniquely positioned as a national hub for uncrewed systems — and this symposium is the moment we bring that community together in one place," said Wendie Kellington, President of the AUVSI Cascade Chapter. "We are proud to partner with the Oregon UAS Accelerator and the Pendleton UAS Range to deliver an event that reflects the depth and momentum of this industry."DAY 1: OREGON UAS INNOVATION SHOWCASE AND SYMPOSIUMWednesday, April 22 | Hamley's Slickfork Saloon, 8 SE Court, Pendleton, OR | 8:00 AM – 6:30 PMDay 1 delivers expert presentations, industry panels, and direct networking, anchored by a formal welcome from Pendleton Mayor McKennon McDonald. Featured speakers include Kenji Sugahara (Director, Oregon Department of Aviation), Beat Schmid, Ph.D. (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory), Douglas Nicklin (HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions), Zachary Schmerber (CEO, Empyrean Defense, Inc.), Maxwell Anderson (Founder, 3autonomy), and Jesse Steele (Range Manager, Pendleton UAS Range).The featured highlight of Day 1 is the Oregon UAS Innovation Showcase Finals — the culminating competitive event of the Oregon UAS Accelerator's third cohort. Twelve finalists, selected from 35 applicants, deliver live investor pitches across two sessions (8:30 AM and 1:05 PM). Companies represent sectors spanning Defense and Counter-UAS, Advanced Air Mobility, Logistics, Agriculture, Infrastructure Inspection, AI and Autonomy, and Advanced Hardware."The Innovation Showcase is where Oregon's UAS startup ecosystem meets the investment and defense community," said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. "These companies have completed a rigorous 12-week program with direct access to the Pendleton UAS Range — they are tested, investor-ready, and solving some of the hardest problems in autonomy today."Day 1 closes with a Networking Reception from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Hamley's Slickfork Saloon.DAY 2: PENDLETON UAS RANGE TECH SHOWCASEThursday, April 23 | Pendleton UAS Range Hangar, 4529 NW A Ave, Pendleton, OR | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PMDay 2 moves to the Pendleton UAS Range for live aircraft demonstrations, technology exhibits, and hands-on access to hardware in an active operational environment. Confirmed participants include ArgenTech, DelMar Aero, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Yates Electrospace, and multiple Oregon UAS Accelerator cohort companies.A standout demonstration is Red Force as a Service, developed by Pendleton UAS Range and Gambit — an AI-first software company delivering multi-domain, behavior-based intelligence for autonomous systems. The demonstration showcases coordinated multi-aircraft threat scenarios to stress-test counter-UAS systems in real-world airspace."If you want confidence in a counter-UAS system, you have to test it against threats that learn, adapt, and coordinate," said Josh Giegel, CEO of Gambit. "Partnering with Pendleton helps create exactly that kind of environment for both system validation and operator training.""Day 2 is a clear reflection of what Pendleton was built for," said Jesse Steele, Range Manager, Pendleton UAS Range. "This is where Pendleton's capabilities speak for themselves and why we're DRONETOWN, USA."The day culminates with the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new 18,000 sq. ft. Flex III Hangar at the Pendleton UAS Range.REGISTRATION- Full two-day registration includes all sessions, demonstrations, refreshments, lunches, and the networking reception.- Non-Members: $295 | AUVSI Members: $275 | Active Duty Military/First Responders: $195 | Students: $85General registration: AUVSICascade.orgInvestor/strategic partner registration: oregonuas.orgHotel accommodations at group rate: The Hotel Pendleton, 105 SE Court Ave, Pendleton, OR. Contact Andrea Brinton at 541-429-4342.ABOUT AUVSI CASCADE CHAPTERThe AUVSI Cascade Chapter is the Pacific Northwest regional chapter of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), connecting operators, innovators, government agencies, and industry leaders across Oregon and Washington. Learn more at AUVSICascade.org.ABOUT OREGON UAS ACCELERATORThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is a state-backed program under Business Oregon that prepares uncrewed systems companies for investment and commercialization through a 12-week investor readiness curriculum and access to the Pendleton UAS Range. Learn more at oregonuas.org.ABOUT PENDLETON UAS RANGEPendleton UAS Range (PUR), owned and operated by the City of Pendleton, is America's most turnkey UAS range. PUR covers 14,000 sq. mi. of FAA-approved airspace in northeast Oregon with operations to 15,000 ft. MSL across 50+ diverse environments, featuring 16 UAS test pads, a UAS-friendly ATC tower, and a 160-acre UAS industrial park. Learn more at pendletonuasrange.com.Media Contacts:AUVSI Cascade Chapter — Lori Brown | LoriBrown@CascadeAUVSI.org | 503.703.7440Oregon UAS Accelerator — Joseph Wyno | joseph@oregonuas.orgPendleton UAS Range — Cole Rixe | cole.rixe@pendletonuasrange.com

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