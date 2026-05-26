Seattle Cricket Fans Make Their Pitch for a Park

Seattle Orcas Community Park

A Cricket Community Park supports community play, youth development, economic activity and professional competition.

Our multi-cultural, world-class fan base is ready for a world-class Cricket Community Park.” — Azeem Khan, President of Northwest Cricket League

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Cricket Community Park Meets An Urgent Local Need supporting community play, youth development, economic activity and professional competition.Support for a world-class Cricket Community Park in the region overflowed this spring as more than 1,620 individual cricket supporters and 14 local organizations signed the Seattle Orcas ’ petition to move forward with the proposed Cricket Community Park. King County is home to one of the fastest-growing cricket communities in the United States, fueled by a vibrant multicultural population and rapidly increasing youth participation. The county now boasts the 6th largest Asian population of any county in the country, more than 200,000 local fans are already familiar with the game and more fans from passionate cricket countries move here year after year.The region hosts 400 vibrant cricket clubs with 5,000 active players and Seattle-area youth cricket academies now train hundreds of young players, with youth participation growing tenfold since 2017.Despite this rapid growth and devoted fan base, the region still lacks dedicated public parks infrastructure to support community play, youth development, and professional competition. Seattle needs this resource to address this inequity and help build the women’s and men’s cricket players of the future.“Our multi-cultural, world class fan base is ready for a world class Cricket Community Park,” said Azeem Khan, president of Northwest Cricket League. “This global sport has achieved liftoff in Seattle and we need a local park that matches the passionate local need. Every signature represents a local or national cricket fan eager to invest time and purchasing power in King County. Now is the time for a Cricket Community Park in our region.”“I can’t wait to take my family and friends to this gorgeous park to practice their batting, bowling and fielding, sprint between the wickets and create lifelong memories,” said Bellevue community leader Jane Aras. “A Cricket Community Park allows everyone in the region to utilize a beautiful world class resource for their specific needs - youth development, women’s and men’s tournaments, family recreation or professional play.”The proposed Cricket Community Park would serve as a permanent home for community cricket while also providing a future venue for the Seattle Orcas, the Pacific Northwest’s Major League Cricket franchise. Most importantly, the 4,000 capacity park would create a shared community asset that benefits residents across King County.The venue would:- Provide dedicated cricket infrastructure for local leagues and youth programs.- Support one of the fastest-growing sports in the region.- Create economic activity through tournaments and events.- Attract regional, national, and international visitors to King County.- Provide community access to a high-quality recreational facility.- Help keep professional cricket rooted in King County.About the Seattle OrcasThe Seattle Orcas are owned by an investor group of current and former Microsoft executives, technology entrepreneurs and venture capitalists - Sanjay Parthasarathy, Satya Nadella, and Ashok Krishnamurthi - in partnership with the GMR Group, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, a hotbed for the sport, the Seattle Orcas aim to spread the love of cricket throughout the United States with its inclusive values and its commitment to success. The team is built on the support of sports fans and families in the region, the local community, and players from around the world.

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