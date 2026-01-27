Seattle Orcas Announce Anika Kolan and Jivana Aras as Women’s Cricket Brand Ambassadors

Anika Kolan presents cap to teammate Jivana Aras

Dynamic USA Women’s Cricket athletes to lead women’s cricket growth initiatives

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seattle Orcas proudly announce Anika Kolan and Jivana Aras as the team’s official Women’s Cricket Brand Ambassadors, a key step in the organization’s commitment to expanding and elevating women’s cricket across the Pacific Northwest.Both Kolan and Aras bring a powerful combination of on-field skill, leadership, and passion for growing the sport among young women and girls. Their selection reflects the Seattle Orcas’ vision to build a stronger, more inclusive cricket community ahead of the 2026 Major League Cricket season.Anika KolanA standout American cricketer with national-level experience, Anika Kolan has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in U.S. women’s cricket. Known for her composure behind the stumps and her consistent performances with the bat, Kolan has represented the United States in international competitions and continues to help shape the future of the sport domestically. She is also an advocate for advancing opportunities for girls through coaching, mentorship, and community engagement.A right-handed top-order batter, wicketkeeper, and the T20I captain of the USA Women’s Cricket Team. She led the U19s to the Super Six at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia and guided the USA Women to a 5–1 series win in the ICC Americas Qualifiers, securing a place in the Global Qualifiers.Kolan is also an advocate for advancing opportunities for girls through coaching, mentorship, and community engagement. Introduced to cricket by her brother at age nine, Anika is committed to early exposure and stronger grassroots pathways for girls. She is excited to work with the Seattle Orcas to help expand opportunities for women’s cricket in the U.S.Kolan was selected to be the face and voice of the ICC’s pitch videos to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the inclusion of Cricket in the 2028 Summer Olympics.Jivana ArasSeattle’s own Jivana Aras is a rising star in fast bowling, a determined competitor, and a passionate representative of the Pacific Northwest cricket community. Aras has been a mentor to young female athletes throughout the region and has become a leading voice for strengthening pathways for women in cricket. Her connection to local clubs and her commitment to elevating the game make her a natural ambassador for the Seattle Orcas’ women’s initiatives.Championing the Growth of Women’s CricketAs brand ambassadors, Kolan and Aras will support the Orcas in a variety of roles, including:-Promoting women’s cricket visibility across the USA-Leading women’s clinics, training sessions, and community outreach-Serving as role models for aspiring female cricketers-Supporting school and club engagement programs-Representing the Orcas at events, matches, and media opportunities“We are thrilled to expand our women’s cricket efforts with two exceptional athletes who embody the values of the Seattle Orcas,” said Hemant Dua, CEO of the Seattle Orcas. “Anika and Jivana represent the future of American cricket, and their leadership will help open more doors for girls and women to play, grow, and thrive in the game.”Building Momentum for the FutureThe addition of Kolan and Aras marks the beginning of a broader initiative by the Seattle Orcas to champion women’s cricket through programming, increased access, and community outreach.“Cricket belongs to everyone, and it is one of our core values to be inclusive and welcome everyone to the sport,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, Seattle Orcas co-owner. “By investing in women’s cricket today, we are building a stronger foundation for the sport in the US for generations to come.”About the Seattle OrcasThe Seattle Orcas are a professional T20 cricket team competing in Major League Cricket (MLC). With a mission to grow the sport across the Pacific Northwest, the Orcas are committed to high-performance cricket, community development, and creating new pathways for athletes of all ages and backgrounds.The Seattle Orcas are owned by an investor group of current and former Microsoft executives, technology entrepreneurs and venture capitalists - Soma Somasegar, Sanjay Parthasarathy, Satya Nadella, Samir Bodas and Ashok Krishnamurthi - in partnership with the GMR Group, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, a hotbed for the sport, the Seattle Orcas aim to spread the love of cricket throughout the United States with its inclusive values and its commitment to success. The team is built on the support of sports fans and families in the region, the local community, and players from around the world.For Press Inquiries please reach out to jessica@seattleorcas.com

