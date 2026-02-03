Seattle Orcas Launch Women’s T20 Open to Drive Growth of Women’s Cricket in the US

Inaugural tournament will showcase women’s talent and attract international players for Major League Cricket Women (MLC-W)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seattle Orcas have announced the Seattle Orcas Women’s T20 Open, a first-of-its-kind tournament designed to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket in the United States and lay the foundation for a future Major League Cricket Women (MLC-W).The four-day event, scheduled for mid-August 2026 in Seattle, WA, will bring together top international women cricketers alongside the most competitive players in the US. They will compete in a professional, high-visibility tournament that showcases the talent, passion, and potential of female athletes in the sport.There are currently an estimated 500 women cricketers across the United States — yet only about 20 players are in regular contention for the national team. Even at the highest level, these athletes average roughly 35 competitive matches over 7–8 years, underscoring the lack of consistent, high-quality competition that limits development and visibility.“The lack of match experience is the single biggest gap holding back women’s cricket in the U.S.,” said Anika Kolan, USA Women’s Cricketer. “I’m thrilled that the Seattle Orcas are committed to providing a pathway for women and girls to help change that story. The Women’s T20 Open is not just a tournament; it’s a platform for opportunity—giving talented athletes the games, visibility, and confidence they deserve.”The Seattle Orcas Women’s T20 Open will feature three teams competing in six round-robin matches and a final, all played over four days. The event will be livestreamed nationally, supported by corporate partnership, and designed as a fan experience with youth activations and family-friendly events. The Seattle Orcas Women’s T20 Open is affiliated with the American Women's Cricket Support Group (AWCSG) T20 Tournaments. The Seattle Orcas will work closely with the AWCSG to create a clear pathway for talented women players across the country, and are open to affiliating with other Women’s T20 tournaments nationwide to further strengthen the domestic ecosystem.By demonstrating player depth, sponsorship interest, and fan enthusiasm, the Seattle Orcas aim to build the business case for a full Major League Cricket Women (MLC-W), a critical step toward elevating women’s cricket nationwide.“This tournament features top talent, fan engagement, and opportunity for brand partners to reach new audiences,” said Soma Somasegar, Owner of the Seattle Orcas. “When we demonstrate all three through this tournament, we prove there is a strong business case for women’s cricket in the United States—and for Major League Cricket Women (MLC-W) to become a reality.”Leading the Future of Women’s Cricket in AmericaSeattle has already established itself as a leader in women’s sports, as the only city in the US with three professional women’s teams - Seattle Storm (WNBA), OL Reign (NWSL) Seattle Torrent (PWHL). The Seattle Orcas intend to extend that legacy to cricket—uniting the city’s culture around innovation, inclusion, and community.“As ‘America’s Favorite Cricket Team,’ we believe it’s our responsibility to develop women’s cricket in this country,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, co-owner of the Seattle Orcas. “The Women’s T20 Open is one way we turn that commitment into action—creating opportunities, visibility, and momentum for talented women cricketers across the US.”About Seattle OrcasThe Seattle Orcas are one of six founding franchises in Major League Cricket (MLC) and are recognized as “America’s Favorite Cricket Team.” Based in the Pacific Northwest, the Orcas are driven by innovation, inclusion, and excellence, both on and off the field. The franchise’s mission is to elevate cricket in the US. through grass-roots community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.