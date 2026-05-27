NextBranch Unveils AutoResolve to Proactively Improve ATM and ITM Performance

NextBranch introduces AutoResolve, AI-powered self-healing tech that monitors ATM and ITM fleets, resolves issues automatically, and keeps uptime above 99%.

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextBranch, a leading provider of ATM and ITM outsourcing solutions, continues to expand its proactive monitoring capabilities with the deployment of AutoResolve, a self-healing software technology designed to improve fleet uptime and operational performance.AutoResolve uses AI technology to continuously monitor deployed ATM and ITM terminals, initiates automated corrective actions when errors occur, and dispatches service automatically when needed. The system runs 24 x 7 and is designed to reduce downtime and streamline service response without requiring manual intervention from NextBranch personnel or the financial institution.Since its rollout, AutoResolve has delivered measurable operational improvements across the NextBranch managed fleet, with sustained uptime levels exceeding 99 percent. In 54 percent of service events, issues are resolved without requiring an on-site technician. When a field visit is necessary, technician dispatch can occur automatically.“ATM and ITM environments are complex, with multiple systems interacting at all times,” said Dea Lukac, Vice President of Operations at NextBranch. “AutoResolve allows us to manage that complexity more efficiently. When an issue occurs, the system attempts to correct it immediately, and if additional service is required, a technician is dispatched automatically. That reduces delays and improves consistency across the fleet.”“We are continually looking for new ways to offer industry leading service levels and the feedback on this technology from our customers has been outstanding,” said Spencer Matthews, President of NextBranch. “It has led to higher uptime across fleets, faster response times, and ultimately better service for members and customers—our top priority at NextBranch.”NextBranch AutoResolve builds on the company’s commitment to simplifying ATM and ITM operations while strengthening reliability for financial institutions navigating increasing service complexity and operational demands.About NextBranch:NextBranch is a leading provider of worry-free ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. NextBranch’s comprehensive solutions relieve financial institutions of the traditional challenges of owning and operating ATMs, ITMs, and related self-service technologies. As a Preferred Hyosung Partner, NextBranch delivers leading-edge equipment, professional services, and operations support to help institutions modernize branch automation and expand self-service initiatives. NextBranch facilitates ATM and ITM core integration, allowing financial institutions to transition a significant portion of traditional teller transactions to self-service and enabling staff to focus on high-value customer and member experiences. NextBranch is a subsidiary of Grant Victor, and Grant Victor companies own and operate over 7,000 ATMs, ITMs, and TCRs across the United States. Grant Victor is Hyosung’s largest reseller partner and was awarded the 2025 Partner of the Year.

Dea Lukac on NextBranch and Branch Transformation Services

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