Billings Federal Credit Union Chooses NextBranch for ATM Fleet Replacement, Upgrades to New Core-Integrated ITMs
EINPresswire.com/ -- NextBranch, a leading provider of ATM and core-integrated ITM outsourcing and for financial institutions, has announced its latest partnership with Billings Federal Credit Union.
The community-driven credit union serving Yellowstone, Big Horn, and Carbon County, Montana, has chosen to update its existing ATM fleet with the latest in ITM technology by partnering with NextBranch. NextBranch will install new Hyosung ATMs and ITMs with integration directly to the credit union’s core, Jack Henry Symitar. This latest technology will allow members to complete nearly all traditional teller-line transactions through self-service.
“This is a new and exciting update for our valued members,” said Jamie Olson, VP of Information Technology. “These updates will allow our members to accomplish much more via self-service, with optional live video teller support at select locations.”
NextBranch will own and operate the ITMs under a complete outsourcing model customized to Billings Federal Credit Union’s needs, ultimately saving staff time while offering significant cost savings over traditional equipment ownership models.
“Billings Federal Credit Union is an amazing partner, and we look forward to providing this modern experience to their members,” said Spencer Matthews, Executive Vice President at NextBranch.
To learn more about NextBranch’s fully customizable ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing programs for banks and credit unions, visit https://nextbranch.com.
About NextBranch:
NextBranch is a leading provider of worry-free ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing services (ATMs as a Service) for banks and credit unions. NextBranch’s comprehensive solution relieves financial institutions of the traditional challenges of owning and operating ATMs/ITMs. As a Preferred Hyosung Innovue Partner, NextBranch delivers leading-edge technologies and professional services to support branch transformation and expand customer self-service initiatives. Among other solutions, NextBranch facilitates ATM and ITM core integration, allowing financial institutions to transition up to 90% of traditional teller transactions to self-service, freeing branch staff to focus on value-added customer and member services. NextBranch is a subsidiary of Grant Victor. Founded in 2000, Grant Victor companies own and operate over 7,000 ATMs and ITMs across all 50 states.
About Billings Federal Credit Union: Billings Federal was established in 1935 as a federally chartered Credit Union. In our over 80-year history, we have continued to grow. In 1999 BFCU was granted an amended charter allowing us to serve people who live, work, attend school or worship in Yellowstone, Big Horn or Carbon Counties, Montana. In 2002 a Billings Federal Credit Union office was opened in Billings West End, followed by a Heights office in April of 2004. In 2019, we opened a Grand Ave. office. Our main branch and administration building remains located in the heart of Downtown Billings. BFCU is roughly 200 million is assets and offers competitive loan and deposit rates, state of the art digital access and a full suite of checking and savings account options to meet our member’s financial needs.
