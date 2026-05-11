WECU Partners with NextBranch for ATM Fleet Replacement and Outsourcing

WECU Partnership with NextBranch

WECU partners with NextBranch to replace and fully outsource its ATM fleet, modernizing self-service banking while reducing internal operational burden.

KAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextBranch, a leading provider of fully outsourced ATM, ITM, and TCR services for financial institutions, announces its partnership with WECU, one of Washington state's largest credit unions, to replace and manage its fleet of ATMs under NextBranch's ATM outsourcing model.NextBranch will own and operate WECU's ATMs under a complete outsourcing model, bundling equipment, software, security, compliance upgrades, monitoring, and service into a single monthly subscription. NextBranch's AutoResolve technology will monitor WECU's fleet around the clock, contributing to sustained uptime above 99 percent across the NextBranch managed fleet."Partnering with NextBranch allows us to modernize our ATM fleet without placing additional demands on our internal team," said Malori Schlosser, Vice President of Operations at WECU. "We are confident this partnership will improve self-service options for our members while giving our staff more time to focus on building relationships and helping members reach their financial goals.""We are excited to welcome WECU to the NextBranch family," said Spencer Matthews, President of NextBranch. "WECU's commitment to its members and communities across northwest Washington aligns with how we approach every partnership. Our fully outsourced model is built to take ATM management off the institution's plate entirely, so teams like WECU's can stay focused on serving members and growing the credit union."To learn more about NextBranch's ATM, ITM, and TCR outsourcing programs for credit unions and banks, visit https://nextbranch.com About NextBranchNextBranch provides fully outsourced ATM, ITM, and TCR services for banks and credit unions, bundling equipment, software, compliance, and service into a single monthly subscription. NextBranch is a subsidiary of Grant Victor, Hyosung's largest U.S. reseller partner and 2025 Partner of the Year. Together, Grant Victor companies own and operate over 7,000 ATMs, ITMs, and TCRs nationwide.About WECUWECU is a not-for-profit credit union headquartered in Bellingham, Washington. Founded in 1936, WECU serves approximately 170,000 members with more than $3 billion in assets. WECU has been recognized as Washington's Healthiest Credit Union and ranked among Forbes' Best-in-State Credit Unions. For more information, visit https://www.wecu.com

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