Levridge 2026 R1 Now Available

Commodity Accounting, Ag Sales, Equity & Patronage

Delivering Enhanced Financial Accuracy, Streamlined Workflows, and Greater Operational Visibility

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 R1 release introduces enhancements across Commodity Accounting , Ag Sales, and Equity & Patronage continuing Levridge ’s focus on delivering practical, industry-driven innovation that helps agribusinesses operate more efficiently and make better, more timely decisions.“We invest a lot of time listening to what agribusinesses need and understanding where complexity slows them down,” said John Melland, CEO of Levridge. “In 2026 R1, we’ve focused on delivering enhancements that provide stronger financial controls, simpler workflows, and better visibility into day-to-day operations.” Levridge 2026 R1 introduces new capabilities that strengthen financial governance and accountability.Commodity Accounting: Improving Operational Efficiency• Direct Ship Order enhancements ensure that inbound and outbound tickets are generated in tandem and applied automatically to the appropriate contracts.• Enhancements to commodity posting enabling inbound tickets to post through a movement journal rather than an inventory adjustment journal.• Inbound ticket posting based on ticket date ensures inventory transactions more accurately reflect operational timing.• Expanded transfer ticket functionality, including the ability to apply growing season data, enhances traceability across movements.• Organizations can now require approvals for key transactions such as purchase advances and inbound settlements, with built-in tracking of approval history and comments to ensure transparency and auditability.• DPR Summary feature allows users to save a snapshot of DPR values as of a specific date which preserves the ability to run DPR for any date while reducing the amount of data the system must process each time.Ag Sales Enhancements: Greater Visibility• Enable users to view expired sales agreement lines with remaining quantities, improving contract visibility and management.Equity & Patronage: Enhancing Member Management• Users now have option to authenticate through Microsoft Authentication.• Improved system interface and design with added filtering and sorting options.Together, these updates help teams operate more efficiently while maintaining accurate, real-time insights into their business.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John Melland, CEOjohn.melland@levridge.com

Commodity Accounting: Direct Ship Order

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