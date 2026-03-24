Levridge Highlights Industry Leadership and Commitment to Advancing Innovation in Agribusiness

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Levridge Q1 2026 industry presence demonstrates deep industry and operational expertise to helping agribusiness modernize through purpose-built technology

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levridge continues to advance agribusinesses through technology innovation, education, and industry collaboration with active participation across several leading agricultural events during the first quarter of 2026.These engagements reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to listen, support, and help grain, feed, ethanol, and cooperative organizations modernize operations and prepare for the future with modern, cloud-based solutions.“Every agribusiness is at a different point in its journey, and our role is to meet organizations where they are. Whether they’re streamlining manual workflows or exploring how AI fits into their future, we’re here to help them build the operational foundation that makes tomorrow’s innovations possible”, said John Melland, Levridge CEOLevridge began the year by exhibiting at the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention, where team members connected directly with regional grain professionals to understand the operational challenges they face and discuss opportunities for process modernization.In February, Levridge exhibited at GEAPS Exchange 2026, hosting conversations and engaging with attendees about practical steps agribusinesses can take to reduce manual processes, unify systems, and embrace cloud-based operations. Levridge CEO, John Melland, presented “AI Meets Agribusiness: Streamlining Grain Transactions with Levridge,” during the GEAPS Idea Exchange highlighting how emerging tools can simplify merchandising workflows and improve contract speed.Levridge also attended the National Ethanol Conference (NEC), connecting with ethanol producers to better understand how automation, improved visibility, and cloud technology can support their evolving operational and compliance needs.The quarter concluded with Levridge exhibiting at the National Grain & Feed Association (NGFA) Annual Convention, which provided the opportunity to understand the most pressing operational, regulatory, and market challenges shaping the feed and grain industry.Across every event, Levridge’s focus remains consistent: provide technology built specifically for agribusiness and support organizations as they transition away from legacy systems and manual processes and into connected, cloud ready systems. Through continued conversations, Levridge gained insights to guide its product evolution and reinforce its commitment to build solutions that meet agribusinesses where they are today while preparing them for tomorrow.The Levridge team remains committed to earning trust through action, partnership, and continuous learning.About LevridgeLevridge, founded in 2018, is dedicated to building comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector. With a focus on modernizing agribusiness operations, Levridge offers a suite of solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management. These solutions include Commodity Accounting , Ag Sales, and Equity & Patronage, all designed to streamline processes, enhance data sharing, and provide real-time insights.For more information:John Melland, CEOjohn.melland@levridge.com

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