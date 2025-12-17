Levridge Announces 2025 Release 3 Now Available

Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365

Empowering Agribusinesses with Enhanced Sales, Commodity Accounting, and Equity & Patronage Member Reporting

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this latest update, Levridge delivers powerful new features and enhancements designed to reduce manual work, minimize errors, and help customers make faster, better-informed decisions across their organizations.“With 2025 R3, we’re delivering tangible, everyday gains for our customers—converting prepayments to open AR credits, more flexible settlement payments with better transportation visibility, and clearer member reporting with 1099PATR data files. It’s all about helping agribusiness teams work faster, reduce errors, and make more confident decisions,” said John Melland, CEO at Levridge.Ag Sales Enhancements• Convert Prepayments to Open AR Credits: Users can now transfer remaining prepayments directly to AR credits, streamlining financial processes.• Split Invoicing with Attachment Copying: Attachments on sales orders are automatically copied to child and rebilled orders, improving documentation accuracy.• XML Split Group Integration: Newly created split groups are sent to scale systems, with notifications for deactivated groups.Commodity Accounting Improvements• Expanded Settlement Payment Flexibility: Pay multiple vendors on split payments and advances, with enhanced visibility into payment details and transportation fields.• Freight Invoice Posting Date Options: Set custom posting dates for freight invoices and accruals, supporting backdating and improved audit trails.• Enhanced Reporting: New DPR report with branch columns, weighted averages on ticket lists, and long/short audit report enhancements.• MTM Accruals to GL: Post mark-to-market gain/loss values as accruals to GL, with flexible grouping and posting options.Equity and Patronage Updates• 1099 PATR Data File Generation: Easily create files for 1099PATR information to support tax reporting and member communications.• Detailed Payment Reports: Provide members with comprehensive payment summaries for improved transparency.• Five-year trend report.• Annual patronage dividend report Levridge solutions are built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations ensuring robust performance, seamless integration, and enhanced security.View feature demonstrations on the Levridge YouTube channel or contact John Melland at john.melland@levridge.comAbout LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John Melland, CEOjohn.melland@levridge.com

Commodity Freight Invoice and Accrual Journal Posting Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.