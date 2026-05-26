DMV-AIA Annual Crab Feast and Dinner Dance Benefit

DMV-AIA Members of DMV-AIA

The DMV Athletes in Action (DMV-AIA), a community service organization serving youth presents two fundraising events to support youth programs and scholarships.

Our success is measured by the doors we open for those coming behind us. These events are more than just fundraisers; they are a testament to the strength of our community.” — DMV-AIA President Lloyd Mayes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia Athletes in Action (DMV-AIA) Announces Annual Fundraising Series to Support Youth Mentorship and Community Development DC Maryland Athletes in Action (DMV-AIA) , a premier non-profit organization dedicated to community uplift, is proud to announce its upcoming signature fundraising events for the 2026 season. Operating under the motto, "Using our success to help others find theirs," DMV-AIA continues to bridge the gap for local youth through athletic programs, educational workshops, and professional mentorship.The organization’s mission focuses on empowering the next generation by connecting them with seasoned professionals and athletes who have navigated the path to success. By providing resources and guidance, DMV-AIA ensures that DMV area youth have the tools necessary to achieve their own personal and professional goals.To sustain these vital programs, DMV-AIA will host two major community events:Annual Crab Feast (August 15, 2026): A high-energy community gathering celebrating local culture while raising essential funds for the organization’s youth summer initiatives. Attendees can expect a traditional Maryland crab feast, live entertainment, and networking opportunities with community leaders.Legends Dinner Dance (November 2026): The organization’s most prestigious evening of the year. This upscale gala features the presentation of the DMV-AIA Legend Awards, honoring individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in their fields and a profound commitment to youth in the DC-Maryland-Virginia region."Our success is measured by the doors we open for those coming behind us," said DMV-AIA President Lloyd Mayes. "These events are more than just fundraisers; they are a testament to the strength of our community and our shared commitment to the youth of the DMV."Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for both events are available now. All proceeds directly support DMV-AIA’s year-round youth programming and community outreach efforts. For information or tickets or sponsorship to the Crab Feast or the Legends Dinner Dance email: dmvatheletesinaction@gmail.com.About DC Maryland Athletes in Action (DMV-AIA)DMV-AIA is a Washington, DC-based non-profit organization. We leverage the success of established professionals and athletes to provide mentorship, resources, and inspiration to youth throughout the DC and Maryland areas.

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