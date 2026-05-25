AWARD-WINNING POETS AND AUTHORS TO HEADLINE A SPECIAL SALUTE: 'SPEAKING ABOUT FATHERS'

Speaking About Fathers Open Mic Event

An open-mic event to express on fathers, and father-like figures.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed poet and literary activist E. Ethelbert Miller, celebrated author and storyteller Kenny Carroll, and fatherhood expert David Miller, PhD, will headline “Speaking About Fathers,” a special tribute presented by Esther Productions Inc. in partnership with the Tenley-Friendship Library and The Black Student Fund.The event will take place on June 6 from 2:00–3:30 p.m. at the Tenley-Friendship Library, located at 4450 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC.Additional creatives and community voices will contribute unique perspectives and personal reflections during this engaging afternoon of performance, conversation, and celebration centered on fatherhood, family, and legacy.“Speaking About Fathers: A Special Open Mic” is designed to create a meaningful space for connection, healing, celebration, and artistic expression while honoring the diverse experiences of fatherhood within families and communities. Audience members are invited to sign up during the event to share stories, poems, or personal essays about fathers, grandfathers, uncles, neighbors, mentors, teachers, or other influential father figures.The family remains the foundation of society. It is within families that leaders are nurtured, ideas are born, and the values of freedom, responsibility, and democracy are passed from one generation to the next. Most importantly, it is where humanity is cared for, protected, and sustained. Fathers play a vital role in that process.Esther Productions Inc. believes that fathers are essential to the healthy development of children. Since 2005, the organization has used the arts to highlight the importance of fathers in the lives of their daughters. Research continues to show that engaged fathers help daughters develop confidence, self-worth, and a healthy understanding of relationships and identity. Fathers often serve as guides to the broader world, helping children navigate life with strength, wisdom, and resilience. Fathers matter.Daughters and sons are encouraged to participate in “Speaking About Fathers” by sharing memories, reflections, and creative works, or by simply listening and supporting the stories and poems shared by others. Every contribution helps create a day of heartfelt celebration and community connection.###

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