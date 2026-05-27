7 MINDSETS TO HOST EDUCATORS AND LEADERS AT MINDSETS UNIVERSITY 2026

A full-immersion experience delivering mindset growth and leadership capacity-building to strengthen school climate, educator well-being, and student outcomes

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the research-backed transformation partner for PreK–12 schools and districts, will welcome hundreds of educators and leaders to Mindsets University 2026, July 14–17, in Orlando, Florida.

More than a conference, Mindsets University builds educator and leader capacity, strengthens a shared mindset-based language across the school community, and equips participants with practical plans to accelerate the culture and well-being priorities districts are working to improve right now.

The four-day experience will focus on fully living the 7 Mindsets, empowering leadership, and personal and professional growth. Sessions, activities, and conversations, led by best-selling author and 7 Mindsets Founder Scott Shickler, are intended to accelerate real change and build momentum that educators can bring back to their school—with a plan, a support network, and the confidence to lead lasting change.

“Mindsets University gives educators space to step back from daily demands and reconnect with their core purpose in education,” said Scott Shickler, 7 Mindsets co-founder and CEO. “When educators experience these mindset shifts firsthand, they return to their schools with renewed energy and practical tools that create lasting positive change for their students and communities.”

Educators earn a “Mindset MBA” at Mindsets University and return to their school district as a certified Mindsets-Based Ambassador (MBA). The newly minted “MBAs” become champions who create a ridiculously amazing school culture. 7 Mindsets have been proven to improve attendance, behavior, and academic scores all while creating a culture where students and educators thrive.

The optional Mindset-Based Leadership course on July 18 is designed for school and district leaders who want an advanced, hands-on day of training focused on additional leadership tools, structure, and strategies to support long-term mindset-based implementation fidelity and transformation. Educators and administrators who attend this course becomes certified Mindset-Based Leaders (MBLs) for their school district.

Mindsets University 2026 includes four days of content and immersive experiences, plus access to all sessions and materials, event experiences, and more. To learn more or register, visit 7mindsets.com/university.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools, districts, and organizations nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth and drive measurable impact. Its highly effective programs, validated at ESSA Level 2, have been proven to improve student engagement, behavior, attendance, and academic achievement, including in a 2025 independent research study. 7 Mindsets has been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states, and in 2025, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for the third time.

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