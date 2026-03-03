7 Mindsets Receives ESSA Level 4 Validation for 'Demonstrates a Rationale'

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK–12 mindset-based and mental health learning solutions, today announced it has received ESSA Level 4 (“Demonstrates a Rationale”) validation following an independent review conducted by Instructure's Research team, and grounded in multiple federal and research-based frameworks.

The ESSA Level 4 designation is based on a rigorous validation process informed by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and related guidance, EDGAR, the Standards for Excellence in Education Research (SEER), and the What Works Clearinghouse (WWC) standards. Instructure’s review confirmed that 7 Mindsets met both primary Level 4 requirements: 1. a well-defined, research-informed logic model documenting how the intervention should improve relevant outcomes; and 2. an additional evaluation study planned or underway—ideally at ESSA Level 3 or higher.

This milestone comes less than a year after 7 Mindsets was validated at ESSA Level 2 through an independent efficacy study conducted in Hillsborough County Public Schools (FL), the country’s seventh largest school district. The study, which included 58,000 students across 110 elementary schools, found that, particularly with stronger implementation support, students experienced meaningful improvements across key outcomes including academics, behavior, attendance, life skills, and learning climate.

“ESSA Level 4 validation is a powerful affirmation that our work is built on a clear, research-informed rationale—and that our approach to mindset-based empowerment is designed to drive measurable outcomes for students and educators,” said Scott Shickler, co-founder of 7 Mindsets. “This designation reinforces what we’ve believed from the beginning: it’s not what students know or where they come from—it’s how they think. When we help young people replace limiting beliefs with empowering mindsets, we unlock hope, belonging, and purpose—and schools see real, lasting change.”

7 Mindsets delivers a comprehensive, mindset-based and mental health learning solution that supports whole-school transformation—including multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and measurement tools to empower growth and drive measurable impact.

Learn more about 7 Mindsets research at www.7mindsets.com/research.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools, districts, and organizations nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth and drive measurable impact. Its highly effective programs, validated at ESSA Level 2, have been proven to improve student engagement, behavior, attendance, and academic achievement, including in a 2025 independent research study. 7 Mindsets has been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states, and in 2025, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for the third time.

