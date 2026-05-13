7 Mindsets Unveils Redesigned K–12 Experience That Strengthens Culture, Builds Skills, and Simplifies Implementation

Refreshed curricula design, comprehensive program integration, and a streamlined platform help districts accelerate learning, belonging, and student well-being.

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK–12 mindset-based and skills-based wellness learning solutions, today announced its enhanced program offerings for the 2026–27 school year. Product updates include a fully redesigned PreK–12 core curriculum, revised mental health and wellness lessons, and integrated measurement tools that support educators in planning and delivering instruction as well as monitoring growth over time. All program offerings are now integrated within a single, user-friendly platform.

“At 7 Mindsets, we believe success is shaped by mindset,” said Scott Shickler, Founder and CEO. “We’ve fully redesigned our product suite and unified it on one platform to power the 7 Mindsets Transformation Framework, helping districts build a shared language and a culture of connection from leadership to classrooms and the broader community. When mindset-based learning and skills-based wellness are implemented with full immersion and the right support, the impact shows up where it matters most: stronger climate and culture, improved attendance, educator well-being, and student outcomes.”

7 Mindsets Core, the company’s redesigned mindset-based curriculum, introduces grade-level courses built to support clear instructional planning and developmental progression across PreK–12. Each grade includes 30 unique lessons along with Course and Unit Overviews and Transformation Toolkits that help educators implement with consistency and confidence. Lesson design incorporates the latest research into teaching and learning, from the science of reading and vocabulary strategies to culturally responsive design and more.

For elementary classrooms, 7 Mindsets Core is also introducing Mindo, a new animated teaching assistant created to bring the 7 Mindsets to life with age-appropriate energy and excitement. Mindo supports teachers during instruction while keeping students engaged, curious, and connected.

7 Mindsets Wellness (formerly Base), the company’s mental health and wellness curriculum, has significantly expanded to deliver a modernized mental health and wellness curriculum for K-12 students, accessible in the 7 Mindsets platform. Available as teacher-facilitated instruction for grades K–12 or interactive, student-led lessons for grades 6–12, the revised lessons offer greater content depth and flexibility, updated imagery, improved pacing and user flow, and comprehensive educator guides.

The company’s measurement tools, 7 Mindsets Insights, is fully integrated on the 7 Mindsets platform, allowing simple navigation to and from 7 Mindsets’ Core and Wellness curricula. In addition to its existing suite of measurement tools, Insights now offers personalized learning pathways, expanding the program’s scope to measure students’ strengths, identify challenges, and offer data-driven instructional support and recommendations.

7 Mindsets’ complete suite of solutions are now accessible in the company’s redesigned user platform, which offers simplified navigation and a modernized UI/UX to help educators and students find content faster and move more intuitively through instruction.

All new and updated program and platform features will go live Monday, June 1, 2026. Learn more about 7 Mindsets’ new offerings for the 2026-27 school year at 7mindsets.com/back-to-school-2026-27.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools, districts, and organizations nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth and drive measurable impact. Its highly effective programs, validated at ESSA Level 2, have been proven to improve student engagement, behavior, attendance, and academic achievement, including in a 2025 independent research study. 7 Mindsets has been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states, and in 2025, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for the third time.

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