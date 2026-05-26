Mussman Bill Launching Blue Envelope Program Heads to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, is making interactions between law enforcement and individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder safer and easier. The Blue Envelope Program intends to support safe and effective communication for all involved parties.

“This program is a win-win, benefiting both neurodivergent drivers and first responders they engage with,” said Mussman. “Starting off an interaction in a potentially high stress situation with clarity, through communication and other information noted in the blue envelope, keeps everyone safer.”

Mussman’s House Bill 4472 creates the Blue Envelope Program, in partnership with the Secretary of State’s office and the Autism Hero Project non-profit. Neurodivergent drivers can use the envelopes to hold documents required to operate a motor vehicle. Envelopes will be disbursed at Secretary of State offices, including DMVs, throughout the state.

With all necessary information in one location, neurodivergent individuals can locate documents easily and choose to self-disclose they are on the spectrum.This voluntary program will ensure that interactions are orderly and effective for both first responders and neurodivergent drivers, helping to reduce anxiety and miscommunication for both parties, during a potentially stressful situation.

“The Blue Envelope Program is being used at a small scale around the state already, with some precincts already offering the envelopes,” said Mussman. “Bringing this program statewide would allow all neurodivergent drivers in Illinois to feel more comfortable and safe when interacting with law enforcement, and will encourage more law enforcement awareness of neurodivergent drivers.”

House Bill 4472 passed unanimously out of both chambers and heads to the governor for consideration.