Ryan Supports Bill Assisting Investigators in Missing Persons Cases, Legislation Passes Both Chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Rick Ryan is helping law enforcement close cases and keep communities safe by ensuring that vital identifying information of a missing person is promptly shared across police agencies.

“This legislation will help victims, police, and families by making sure that important missing person information is shared quickly. Time is key so we don’t let these cases go quiet after the report is filed, and also that law enforcement are able to use very specific biological markers to search for missing people.”

Ryan voted for Senate Bill 2949, which helps law enforcement identify missing persons and potentially solve crimes by uploading dental records into the state LEADS database within 30 days after a missing person report is filed, and into a national database 60 days after the report is filed. This added information seeks to better assist investigators who can analyze dental records of missing persons for a potential match or identification.

“I’m proud to support this,” Ryan said. “I’m a strong supporter of any measure that will promote safe communities and bring justice to families who need it.”

The bill also expands materials that can be used to assist in the search of missing persons. If no biological samples are available from the missing person, Senate Bill 2949 states any biological relative can give a biological sample, expanding previous law limiting samples to immediate family.

The bill passed both the House and the Senate and awaits signing by Governor Pritzker.