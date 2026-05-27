FINTEL Expands Private Company Benchmark Database to Over One Million U.S. Businesses

As fresh 2025 financial data enters the market, early signals point to shifting productivity, profitability, and AI-driven business trends.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINTEL, LLC, creator of the iCFO financial benchmarking platform , today announced the expansion of its 2025 private company benchmarking database, now covering more than one million U.S. businesses, thousands of industries and market segments, and millions of financial observations across multiple reporting years.The annual update incorporates newly filed financial statements from the latest reporting cycle, including many accountant-prepared, reviewed, and audited statements. Through FINTEL's data validation, normalization, and aggregation processes, the release further strengthens one of the nation's largest private-company benchmarking resources.The database powers iCFO's ecosystem of Industry Metrics reports , Business Performance Scorecards, benchmarking tools, and research initiatives used by accountants, consultants, lenders, advisors, SBDCs, and business owners nationwide."Private company data often tells the real story of the economy before broader trends become visible," said Boris Nenide, Founder of FINTEL. "Every annual refresh gives us a clearer picture of where businesses are gaining momentum, where pressures are building, where businesses are gaining momentum, where pressures are building. It also strengthens the data foundation behind the AI-enhanced insights our clients increasingly rely on."Early observations from the 2025 release suggest several themes beginning to emerge:• Recovery remains uneven across industries. While some sectors demonstrated improving profitability and stronger operating performance, others continue to face pressure on margins and growth.• Growth alone is not translating into stronger earnings. Several industries showed rising revenue without comparable gains in profitability, suggesting continued pressure from labor costs, operating expenses, and evolving business models.• Artificial intelligence appears to be reshaping productivity patterns. Early signals suggest some industries are generating greater output with leaner staffing structures, while others continue absorbing transitional costs associated with technology adoption.• Performance differences remain substantial even among similar businesses. Financial outcomes continue to vary widely among companies of similar size and industry classification, reinforcing the value of benchmarking against direct peers rather than relying on broad assumptions.FINTEL continues expanding AI-enhanced capabilities throughout the iCFO platform, helping users move beyond static reporting toward more contextual, interactive, and data-driven financial insights.For additional information, visit: https://icfo.pro Or explore research and benchmarking insights at: Finsights research initiative

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