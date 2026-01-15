FINTEL Launches iCFO Finsights, a Data-Driven Insight Series for Business Advisors

iCFO Finsights series delivers practical benchmark insights on profitability, growth, and liquidity using firm-level data from over 1 million U.S. businesses.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINTEL, LLC, the company behind the iCFO platform , today announced the launch of iCFO Finsights ™, an ongoing insight series designed to help business advisors better interpret financial performance using real-world industry benchmarks iCFO Finsights delivers short, focused analyses drawn from firm-level financial data covering more than one million U.S. businesses. The series provides advisors with practical context for conversations around profitability, growth, liquidity, and capital efficiency.Unlike traditional industry reports that rely on averages or high-level summaries, iCFO Finsights is built on median benchmarks, minimum firm-count thresholds, and industry-specific segmentation. This approach highlights what “typical” performance actually looks like across industries, sizes, and regions, helping advisors avoid misleading comparisons.“Advisors are constantly asked whether a number looks ‘good’ or ‘healthy,’” said Boris Nenide, Managing Partner at FINTEL. “The reality is that financial norms vary dramatically by industry and business model. iCFO Finsights is designed to bring that context into everyday advisory conversations.”EARLY ICFO FINSIGHTS TOPICSSince its launch, the iCFO Finsights series has already explored several advisor-relevant topics, including:* Where Return on Assets (ROA) Is Strongest Across IndustriesHighlighting how capital efficiency differs structurally between asset-light and asset-heavy industries.* Revenue Momentum Across IndustriesIdentifying where typical firms are gaining traction using a relative momentum framework rather than headline growth rates.* Liquidity Norms by IndustryShowing how “healthy” current ratios can vary widely depending on industry structure, funding models, and operating cycles.Additional Finsights topics are planned, covering operating leverage, margin structures, capital intensity, and other metrics commonly discussed in advisory, lending, and planning engagements.ABOUT FINTEL, LLCFINTEL, LLC is the developer of iCFO, a financial benchmarking and analysis platform used by CFOs, CPAs, business advisors, and economic development organizations to evaluate business performance using industry-specific financial data.The iCFO platform enables advisors to benchmark any industry by NAICS code and compare performance across size and region, supporting more informed advisory, planning, and decision-making conversations.For more information, visit https://icfo.pro

