FINTEL Introduces Max, an AI Assistant to Empower Business Advisors with Smarter Insights

Max delivers AI summaries, smart questions, and chat inside iCFO reports, helping CPAs, CFOs, and SBDC counselors provide stronger client guidance.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINTEL, LLC, the company behind the iCFO brand, has launched Max, a new AI-powered personal insights assistant built directly into its benchmarking and business performance tools. Max enhances iCFO’s reports by providing clear summaries, suggesting relevant questions, and enabling real-time chat, making it a powerful resource for CPAs, CFOs, SBDC counselors, and business consultants. Max has been in training for the past five months on FINTEL’s proprietary data, among other sources, and that training is still ongoing—ensuring the assistant continuously improves in accuracy and relevance.With Max, financial analysis moves beyond static reporting. Users can now:- Receive AI-generated summaries of industry benchmarks and trends.-Explore contextual follow-up questions tailored to the data they are reviewing.- Chat directly with Max to interpret results, compare regions, or identify opportunities and risks.“Max transforms how advisors interact with financial and industry data,” said Boris Nenide, CEO of FINTEL, LLC. “Instead of just reviewing numbers, professionals can ask questions, uncover insights, and provide more meaningful guidance to the businesses they serve.”Designed for Advisors, Built for Businesses:Max supports professionals who work closely with businesses, including:- CPAs and CFOs conducting financial reviews and tax planning.- SBDC counselors and consultants guiding startups and growth companies.- Business owners and executives seeking clarity on how they compare with peers.Integrated within iCFO’s Industry Metrics Reports, Business Performance Scorecard , and Valuation tools, Max makes data easier to understand and apply—helping advisors focus on actionable strategies instead of data crunching.Try iCFO Reports with Max:Advisors and business owners can review live samples of iCFO’s customizable Industry Metrics Reports:1-Year Report: https://secure.icfo.pro/industry-metrics/build-industry-report/1-year 4-Year Report: https://secure.icfo.pro/industry-metrics/build-industry-report/4-year From these samples, users can preview report contents, purchase a custom report, or sign up for a 14-day trial with their first report available free of charge.The launch of Max reflects FINTEL’s ongoing mission to combine up-to-date financial benchmarks with AI-powered insights, giving advisors the tools they need to deliver better client outcomes.

