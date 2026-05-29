Amanda Ferguson to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Ferguson, medical aesthetics and functional wellness specialist, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building a wellness-focused business while prioritising empowerment, education, and sustainable growth.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Ferguson will explore how combining evidence-based care with personalized wellness approaches can support long-term confidence and wellbeing. She breaks down how education, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership can shape business decisions and create meaningful outcomes for clients and families alike.Viewers will walk away with perspectives on balancing entrepreneurship with impact-driven work and building a business rooted in empowerment.Amanda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/amanda-ferguson

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