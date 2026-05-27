ToolsGroup Introduces New Era of AI-Powered, Self-Steering Supply Chains

ToolsGroup launches Decion

Company launches the Decion™ agentic AI platform that helps supply chain planners realize better outcomes with every decision

The next phase of supply chain transformation will be defined by how effectively organizations move beyond deterministic planning models and embrace adaptive, intelligence-driven decision processes.” — Bob Ferrari

MILAN, ITALY, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain planning and optimization software, today announced the launch of Decion™, a next-generation agentic AI platform designed to help organizations continuously sense, decide, and act to achieve better business outcomes in increasingly volatile supply chain environments. The news came during the company’s Engage customer conference in Milan, where the industry’s thought leaders and practitioners gathered to exchange insights on the future of supply chain planning.

From Automation to Autonomy

Built on ToolsGroup’s decades-long leadership in probabilistic planning and decision-centric optimization, Decion represents the company’s evolution from automating supply chain decisions to continuously steering business performance toward economic targets such as service, margin, inventory, and growth. The platform combines probabilistic intelligence, multi-objective optimization, agentic AI, and autonomous execution into a continuously running decision intelligence fabric that helps organizations respond dynamically as conditions change. Traditional planning systems were designed for stability and periodic replanning cycles. Decion was designed for constant volatility. Rather than relying on static forecasts and manual intervention, the platform continuously monitors supply chain conditions, evaluates risk, recommends corrective actions, and autonomously executes approved actions within human-defined guardrails.

Built for Uncertainty. Designed to Adapt. The Decion platform is built around several foundational technology pillars, including:

• Probabilistic Decision Intelligence to model uncertainty across millions of possible futures

• Agentic Digital Twin that continuously senses and adapts to changing conditions

• Multi-Objective Prescriptive Optimization balancing service, cost, margin, and risk simultaneously

• Inventory-Aware Demand Shaping connecting demand and supply decisions in real time

• Cross-Enterprise Command, Control & Collaboration to align planning and execution across functions and network entities

• Agentic Execution within Human-Controlled Guardrails enabling increasing levels of autonomous decision-making

• Probabilistic Scenario Intelligence using Agentic AI and probabilistic science to create scenarios and make recommendations based on risk-reward probabilities

From Execution to Orchestration

The Decion platform introduces a new generation of agentic AI capabilities designed to move planners from manual execution to strategic orchestration. The platform’s Planning Agent automatically identifies risks, explains recommendations, generates scenarios, and automates workflows and execution across planning domains to align decisions towards the optimal outcomes.

“Supply chains can no longer operate effectively with systems designed for stable conditions and periodic planning cycles,” said Sean Elliott, CEO of ToolsGroup. “The Decion platform represents a fundamental shift for the industry — from trying to predict what might happen, to continuously steering decisions toward the right business outcomes as conditions change. By combining probabilistic science, optimization, and agentic AI into a continuously operating intelligence layer, organizations can dramatically improve service, inventory performance, responsiveness, and resilience while reducing the burden on planners. And Decion is uniquely built to help them do it.”

Rewriting the Rules

Industry analysts see the emergence of agentic AI and probabilistic decision intelligence as a major shift in the future of supply chain management.

“The next phase of supply chain transformation will be defined by how effectively organizations move beyond deterministic planning models and embrace more adaptive, intelligence-driven decision processes,” said Bob Ferrari, Founder and Executive Editor of Supply Chain Matters and Managing Director of The Ferrari Consulting and Research Group LLC. “What differentiates leading organizations is their ability to continuously evaluate risk, orchestrate cross-functional responses. Making faster decisions, with timely context, amid ongoing uncertainty and disruption will increasingly shape how resilient and responsive supply chains are managed going forward.”

Early customer experiences reinforce the operational impact of this approach.

Decion is rewriting the rules of supply chain planning. Click here to learn more about the platform and the value it can deliver for your organization, or register to attend ToolsGroup/Engage Chicago June 2-3 and experience its power firsthand.

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