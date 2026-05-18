Atlas Copco Transforms Supply Chain Planning with ToolsGroup

Company to share how probabilistic planning solutions help it manage uncertainty and keep demand and supply balanced (Gartner Supply Chain Symposium Barcelona)

Atlas Copco’s story shows the impact of applying probabilistic planning to real decisions - so teams can set smarter inventory targets and respond faster when conditions change” — Sean Elliott, ToolsGroup CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s supply chains are more volatile and complex than ever, and the traditional systems and processes typically used to manage them can’t keep pace. Atlas Copco Industrial Technique, part of Atlas Copco Group, a leading provider of compressed air, vacuum, and industrial solutions, recognizes this, and has implemented ToolsGroup SO99+, the industry’s first probabilistic supply chain planning and optimization platform, with support from Optilon, ToolsGroup’s partner in the Nordics. On Wednesday, May 20, the company will lay out how the platform is helping it shift to probability-based forecasting and inventory planning and make decisions with certainty, even when conditions change, at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Barcelona.

Session: From Uncertainty to Control at Atlas Copco

When: May 20, 11:00-11:30 a.m. CEST

Who: Karin Linnros, Senior Inventory Manager, Atlas Copco; and Kristin Eldewall, Supply Chain Developer, Atlas Copco

“Today’s supply chain leaders are being asked to deliver certainty in a world that refuses to be certain,” said Sean Elliott, CEO, ToolsGroup. ““At ToolsGroup, we’re focused on helping our customers master uncertainty with a dynamic platform that combines probabilistic intelligence, AI, and optimization, to help them overcome the challenges they face. Atlas Copco is at the forefront of the transformation we are driving, and we look forward to continuing to support them with innovations that enable them to keep demand, supply, and service in balance as conditions change and deliver on their promises.”

In its session at the Gartner Symposium, Atlas Copco will explain why it launched its transformation amid heightened volatility: when demand shifts quickly, disruptions cascade, and plans can be outdated the moment they’re approved. The company will also share how moving beyond deterministic, single-number planning toward probability-based methods helps it make better trade-offs and keep demand and supply balanced under uncertainty.

“Working closely with Optilon and ToolsGroup, we’re modernizing forecasting and inventory planning to support better, faster decisions across our supply chain,” said Karin Linnros, Senior Inventory Manager Atlas Copco Industrial Technique.

Purpose-built and future-focused, the ToolsGroup SO99+ platform uses probabilistic modeling and AI-driven automation to provide planners with actionable, real-time insights they can use to improve forecast accuracy, right-size inventory, and make faster, data-driven decisions. With SO99+, Atlas Copco can move from reacting to supply chain challenges to proactively anticipating them, using probabilistic forecasting and service-driven inventory optimization to continuously balance demand and supply.

“Atlas Copco came into the program with clear pain points: limited system support, a complex planning landscape and a need to move faster than an ERP change would allow,” said Jens Stenquist, VP of Sales at Optilon. “As ToolsGroup’s partner in the Nordics, we’re supporting Atlas Copco with the process, data and integration foundations needed to operationalize probability-based planning.”

The presentation will focus on Atlas Copco Industrial Technique’s journey to regaining control over supply chain planning amidst increasing volatility in the global landscape. It will examine the limitations of traditional planning methods,

and detail the implementation of new planning principles, including probabilistic forecasting, end‑to‑end network perspectives, and exception‑driven execution, complemented by coordinated improvements in S&OP processes. We will also show what early success looks like, sharing concrete outcomes achieved shortly after go live to demonstrate that meaningful results can be delivered qu\ickly.

Looking forward, the session will address the requirements for sustaining and expanding these advancements—covering ongoing behavioral reinforcement and education, as well as considerations such as balancing collaboration with reliance on algorithms, maintaining standardization versus allowing customization, and managing control versus avoiding micromanagement. The presentation will conclude with key insights and lessons learned, offering actionable guidance relevant to any organization undertaking supply chain transformation.

“Atlas Copco’s story shows the impact of applying probabilistic planning to real decisions - so teams can set smarter inventory targets and respond faster when conditions change,” Elliott said. “We’re proud to support Atlas Copco and to partner with Optilon in the Nordics.”

To learn more about probability-based planning and Atlas Copco’s transformation approach, visit with ToolsGroup and Optilon representatives at booth #117.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo is the world’s most important gathering of CSCOs and supply chain executives. Explore how CSCOs predict disruptions, achieve visibility, and lead with AI and innovation. Gain insights from Gartner experts and peers on rethinking models, integrating technology and designing resilient, future-ready supply chains.

About Optilon

Founded by engineers in 2005, Optilon has grown into a trusted partner with offices in Sweden, Finland, and Lithuania. With over 20 years of experience, we’ve successfully delivered more than 1,000 projects for 200 clients, helping businesses optimize their supply chains and stay ahead of the competition. Our nearly 80 experts combine world-leading technology with deep supply chain expertise to drive real business impact.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory – delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs.

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers’ success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.

In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. For more information visit www.atlascopcogroup.com.

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