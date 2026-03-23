ToolsGroup Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries

ToolsGroup logo ToolsGroup recognized in the 2026 Gartner MQ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Delivering-decision centric, probabilistic planning for complex supply chains

By aligning planning around service levels and outcomes, we help organizations make better decisions under uncertainty and deliver on their promises—regardless of complexity.” — Sean Elliott, ToolsGroup CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ToolsGroup, a global leader in supply chain planning and optimization software, today announced its inclusion in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries. Gartner recognized ToolsGroup for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

ToolsGroup supports organizations across industries with solutions designed for highly complex supply chains, serving both midmarket companies and large global enterprises. The company’s approach is grounded in decision-centric planning, built on probabilistic modeling that integrates service level optimization with price, promotion, and markdown optimization (PPMO). This enables more connected, policy-driven decisions across demand, supply, and commercial planning, helping organizations improve service while protecting margins in volatile environments.

Ongoing investments in AI-driven explainability, real-time KPI monitoring, and advanced scenario analysis further support a decision-centric, outcome-driven approach to planning. Together, these capabilities help organizations respond effectively to change while maintaining consistent, policy-driven decision-making across planning horizons.

We’re grateful for the recognition by Gartner of our vision for the future of supply chain planning and what we believe is our ability to turn that vision into real customer success,” said ToolsGroup CEO, Sean Elliott. “By aligning planning around service levels and outcomes, we help organizations make better decisions under uncertainty and deliver on their promises—regardless of complexity.”

A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions is available here.



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, Buse Aras, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeckxm, 18 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup is a global leader in service-driven supply chain planning software, helping companies deliver their promises—profitably and reliably—even in times of disruption. Unlike traditional tools that break under volatility, ToolsGroup uses probabilistic modelling, advanced optimization, and AI-driven automation to master complexity at scale. Our solutions uniquely optimize both demand and supply, enabling customers to achieve higher service levels with lower inventory investment. Today, more than 400 companies across 45 countries trust ToolsGroup to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

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