Halil Falyalı Charity Foundation Expands Special Education and Community Support Programmes

Halil Falyalı Charity Foundation

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Halil Falyalı Yardım Vakfı (Halil Falyalı Charity Foundation), a charitable foundation operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, today publishes an overview of its charitable activities since establishment. Özge Taşker Falyalı serves as founding chair of the foundation.Türkiye earthquake response (February 2023)Following the February 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, the foundation delivered cooking stoves, gas cylinders, blankets, and tents to affected regions in support of relief efforts.Kumyalı Primary School supportThe foundation has supported annual renovation and maintenance at Kumyalı Primary School in the Karpaz region. On 23 April 2023, the foundation arranged an ice-cream truck for students at the school in observance of National Sovereignty and Children's Day. The school administration presented a plaque acknowledging the contributions to education.Lesland Children's Festival (23 April 2023)The 1st Lesland Children's Festival was held on 23 April 2023 at the Lesland recreation area in Çatalköy, organised in cooperation with the Çatalköy-Esentepe Municipality. The event was free and open to children from 11:00 to 13:00.Scholarship programmeThe foundation has provided scholarships to students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. According to the foundation, Özge Taşker Falyalı has continued to support programmes focused on access to education and opportunities for young people in the region.Halil Falyalı Special Education and Vocational Training School, ZiyametOn 29 March 2024, the foundation stone was laid for the Halil Falyalı Special Education and Vocational Training School in Ziyamet, under the TRNC Ministry of National Education 's "Bir Okul da Sen Yap" ("You Build a School Too") campaign, following a protocol signed between the foundation and the Ministry of National Education.The school was inaugurated on 12 February 2025. The facility occupies 2,634 square metres of land with 650 square metres of enclosed building area, including eight classrooms, three individual education rooms, two workshop training rooms, an educational hall, a guidance counsellor's office, and a 410-square-metre interior courtyard. The school serves children with special educational needs in the Karpaz region.The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Minister of the Interior Dursun Oğuz, and Minister of Health Hakan Dinçyürek. The school was designed pro bono by the architectural office of Fevzi Özersay.Planned project — second school in Girne (Kyrenia)In February 2025, the foundation announced its next objective: the construction of a second school in Girne (Kyrenia).School visit (November 2025)In November 2025, representatives of the Halil Falyalı Yardım Vakfı and Les Ambassadeurs Hotel Casino & Marina visited students at the Halil Falyalı Special Education and Vocational Training School in Ziyamet and distributed gifts.About the Halil Falyalı Yardım VakfıThe Halil Falyalı Yardım Vakfı is a charitable foundation operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Its focus areas are education, special-needs education, and humanitarian relief. The foundation collaborates with the TRNC Ministry of National Education on infrastructure and access-to-education projects.

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