CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Lakeside, OR

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Rural areas like our beautiful Oregon Coast are often limited when it comes to special services like in home euthanasia and I am happy to help fill this gap for pets and their people.” — Dr. Kimberly Campbell

LAKESIDE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Lakeside. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr Kimberly Campbell plans to serve pets and pet parents in Lakeside and the surrounding areas “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Lakeside becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment. Dr. Campbell grew up in Washington and has spent her entire veterinary career in the Pacific Northwest, which she calls home. She earned both her undergraduate degree and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, completing her undergraduate studies in 2009 and her DVM in 2013. She has been practicing in Oregon since graduation, eventually making her way to the Oregon Coast to be closer to family. It is the kind of place, she will tell you, that has a way of keeping people.Practicing along the Oregon Coast has given Dr. Campbell a clear view of something that does not always register from the outside: rural communities like this one often go without services that families elsewhere take for granted. In-home euthanasia is one of them. For pet owners in Lakeside and the surrounding Coos County area, the distance to specialized care is not an inconvenience. It is a real barrier. Dr. Campbell wants to change that. “Rural areas like our beautiful Oregon Coast are often limited when it comes to special services like in-home euthanasia,” she says, “and I am happy to help fill this gap for pets and their people.”Her commitment to this work is rooted in a straightforward belief that she holds deeply: saying goodbye to a beloved pet is always incredibly difficult, but it is the last kind thing a family can do for them. She sees helping people through that moment not as a hard part of the job, but as its highest calling. “I am passionate about helping people and pets say their final goodbyes with love and dignity,” she says. That clarity of purpose is something families feel the moment she walks through the door.Dr. Kimberly Campbell serves Lakeside, Coos Bay, North Bend, Florence, Reedsport, Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point, Winchester Bay, and the surrounding Oregon Coast communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $250 in Lakeside. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $165 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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