CodaPet partners with Dr. Dave Leatherman to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in San Clemente.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Providing services in the home allows the entire family to be present, in a familiar place where everyone feels comfortable, especially the beloved pet.” — Dr. Dave Leatherman

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in San Clemente, CA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Dave Leatherman will serve pets and pet parents throughout San Clemente and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in San Clemente becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Leatherman is a Southern California native who grew up in Manhattan Beach, just down the coast from where he practices today. The ocean and the sunshine have been part of his life since childhood, and that coastal identity runs all the way through who he is. His path to veterinary medicine was not a straight line. While working through junior college in his twenties, he discovered a natural aptitude for science and an equal love for animals, particularly dogs. Those two things pointed him in one direction. He transferred to UC Davis, earned his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with a minor in Animal Science, and then followed his passion for animals all the way around the world.Dr. Leatherman earned his undergraduate degree from UC Davis and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia. During vet school, he traveled to India to spay and neuter street dogs, and came home with more than just experience. He adopted one of the dogs he spayed and named her Sumitra, which means good friend in Hindi. Western Australia also lit a love of travel that he carries to this day. Back in California, he held associate positions at hospitals in both Southern and Northern California before discovering relief work, which gave him the variety and freedom he was looking for. It was during that period that he worked alongside a mobile veterinarian and saw firsthand how meaningful in-home care could be, especially for elderly clients and for pets that found the clinic environment deeply stressful.That experience set him on a deliberate path toward in-home euthanasia. In 2024, he earned his Certified Peaceful Euthanasia Veterinarian designation through the Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy, making him one of a small number of veterinarians formally trained and certified specifically for this work. He understands what clinical settings can and cannot offer families in their most private moments. “Vet offices do their best to provide quiet and peaceful grieving rooms,” he notes, “but this is not always logistically possible in a busy practice setting. There really is no place like home for this very private and delicate family matter. Providing services in the home allows the entire family to be present, in a familiar place where everyone feels comfortable, especially the beloved pet.”For the families of San Clemente and the surrounding communities, Dr. Leatherman brings not just credentials but genuine calling. He came to this work through lived experience and made it official through formal certification. The combination of the two is what defines his approach. “It is my honor to be welcomed into your home,” he says, “and to try and make the most difficult day imaginable just a little more bearableDr. Dave Leatherman serves San Clemente, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Oceanside, Encinitas, and surrounding South Orange County and coastal North San Diego County communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $520 in San Clemente. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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