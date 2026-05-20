CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Chandler, AZ

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I have always believed that a pet should be at home with their family when it is their time to pass on.” — Dr. Jeannette Molina

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Chandler. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Jeannette Molina plans to serve pets and pet parents in Chandler and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Chandler becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Molina grew up on Long Island, New York, but Arizona claimed her the moment she arrived, and she has never looked back. With more than 25 years in veterinary medicine, she has worked in and owned busy full-service hospitals, built a career in exotic and wildlife medicine, and pursued certifications in acupuncture, Bach Flowers, cold laser therapy, sound wave therapy, and cryotherapy. She has always believed in treating the whole patient, pairing natural remedies alongside traditional treatments to give each animal the most complete care possible. But of everything she has done in her career, she will tell you that her mobile in-home veterinary service was where she found the most satisfaction. “The experience is just more personal than it is in a clinic,” she says simply. That belief is what brought her to CodaPet.Dr. Molina earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology, Magna Cum Laude with Honors, from Arizona State University in 1994. She then went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 2000, where she devoted significant time to exotics and wildlife, with a particular focus on ferrets. That broad foundation has given her a depth of perspective that she brings to every patient, no matter the species or the stage of life.Her approach to end-of-life care is rooted in a conviction she has held for her entire career. “I have always believed that a pet should be at home with their family when it is their time to pass on,” she says. “Their last memories should be peaceful, happy ones.” For the families of Chandler and the surrounding East Valley, Dr. Molina is now the person who can make that possible.Outside of her practice, Dr. Molina competes in canine agility across Arizona and throughout the country alongside her three dogs. Phoebe, her 11-year-old Australian Shepherd, has earned her Performance Agility Dog Championship title, holds a registered Therapy Dog certification through Pet Partners, and has competed in Dock Diving, Fast Cat, and Lure Coursing. Ringo, her 9-year-old Border Collie, holds his Agility Dog Championship Platinum title, earned a written invitation to the inaugural UKI Agility Invitationals, and is closing in on his Titanium title. Elvira, a 3-year-old Border Collie just beginning her competitive career, has already earned multiple podium positions and her AKC Star Puppy Award. Completing the household is Zakk, a flame point La Perm mix cat, who presumably supervises the whole operation from a comfortable distance.Dr. Jeannette Molina serves Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and the surrounding East Valley communities across Maricopa and Pinal counties.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Chandler. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $50 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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