Marsh Moving & Hauling Expands Services With Full Interstate Moving License
Connecticut-based moving company now licensed to handle long-distance relocations across the United States
The company, founded in 2022 by Tanner Marsh, has built its reputation across Connecticut through residential moving, commercial moving, junk removal, and hauling services. The addition of interstate authority marks a significant step in the company's growth, allowing it to serve Connecticut residents and businesses relocating to New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond.
Marsh Moving & Hauling operates out of offices in Granby and Avon, CT, covering a broad service area across the Farmington Valley including Canton, Farmington, Simsbury, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Windsor, Avon, Barkhamsted, Burlington, Torrington, Winchester, and Newington. The company has accumulated over 200 five-star reviews since launching in 2022 and is fully licensed and insured for both local and interstate moves.
As a federally licensed interstate carrier, Marsh Moving & Hauling operates under FMCSA regulations and provides all required consumer documentation ahead of every interstate move, including the publication "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move."
Homeowners and businesses planning a long-distance move from Connecticut can request a free written estimate by calling (860) 215-4785 or visiting marshmoving.com.
About Marsh Moving & Hauling
Marsh Moving & Hauling is a locally owned moving company based in Granby, CT, founded in 2022 by Tanner Marsh. The company provides residential moving, commercial moving, junk removal, clean outs, packing, loading, unloading, dump runs, and donation runs across the Farmington Valley and Connecticut. Now fully licensed for interstate moves under USDOT #4216559 and MC #1629094, Marsh Moving & Hauling serves relocations throughout Connecticut and across the United States.
Contact:
Tanner Marsh
Marsh Moving & Hauling
(860) 215-4785
quotes@marshmoving.com
marshmoving.com
Tanner Marsh
Marsh Moving & Hauling
+1 (860) 215-4785
email us here
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