Marsh Moving & Hauling Expands Services With Full Interstate Moving License

Connecticut-based moving company now licensed to handle long-distance relocations across the United States

We've built that reputation across Hartford over the past three years, and getting our interstate license means we can now carry that same standard of service for customers.” — Tanner Marsh

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marsh Moving & Hauling, a locally owned moving company serving the Farmington Valley and surrounding Connecticut towns, has announced the expansion of its services to include interstate moving following the receipt of its federal operating authority. The company now holds USDOT #4216559 and MC #1629094, issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, authorizing it to transport household goods across state lines.The company, founded in 2022 by Tanner Marsh, has built its reputation across Connecticut through residential moving, commercial moving, junk removal, and hauling services. The addition of interstate authority marks a significant step in the company's growth, allowing it to serve Connecticut residents and businesses relocating to New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond.Marsh Moving & Hauling operates out of offices in Granby and Avon, CT, covering a broad service area across the Farmington Valley including Canton, Farmington, Simsbury, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Windsor, Avon, Barkhamsted, Burlington, Torrington, Winchester, and Newington. The company has accumulated over 200 five-star reviews since launching in 2022 and is fully licensed and insured for both local and interstate moves.As a federally licensed interstate carrier, Marsh Moving & Hauling operates under FMCSA regulations and provides all required consumer documentation ahead of every interstate move, including the publication "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move."Homeowners and businesses planning a long-distance move from Connecticut can request a free written estimate by calling (860) 215-4785 or visiting marshmoving.com.About Marsh Moving & HaulingMarsh Moving & Hauling is a locally owned moving company based in Granby, CT, founded in 2022 by Tanner Marsh. The company provides residential moving, commercial moving, junk removal, clean outs, packing, loading, unloading, dump runs, and donation runs across the Farmington Valley and Connecticut. Now fully licensed for interstate moves under USDOT #4216559 and MC #1629094, Marsh Moving & Hauling serves relocations throughout Connecticut and across the United States.Contact:Tanner MarshMarsh Moving & Hauling(860) 215-4785quotes@marshmoving.commarshmoving.com

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