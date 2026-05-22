Movers USA Launches Summer Moving and Cleaning Bundle With 15% Discount

Movers USA partners with JudyMaids to offer a bundled move-and-clean package for Maryland, Virginia, and DC homeowners this summer.

Summer moves mean tight timelines. This bundle gives families one less thing to manage. The cleaning is already on the schedule when they book.” — Sharon Nahoom

JESSUP, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movers USA , a licensed moving and storage company serving the Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia region since 1995, has announced a summer Moving and Cleaning Bundle available to residential customers booking moves through August 31, 2025.The package pairs full-service moving with professional move-in or move-out cleaning through a partnership with JudyMaids, a licensed residential cleaning company. Customers who book the bundle receive a 15% discount applied to all services, a single invoice, and one point of contact for scheduling, communication, and coordination between the moving and cleaning crews.Three Package OptionsThe Essentials covers a full-service move with one move-in or move-out cleaning, guaranteed scheduling, and the 15% bundle discount applied automatically.The Complete package includes both move-in and move-out cleaning alongside the full-service move and packing and unpacking services. It is the most frequently booked option for families doing a full transition between homes.The A la Carte option lets customers mix moving and cleaning services individually with optional premium add-ons, including ceramic coating protection by TurboTint, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and window film installation.What This Solves for Summer MoversSummer is the busiest moving period in the DMV area. Between school calendars, lease end dates, and home closings, most families are coordinating multiple vendors at once. A missed cleaning appointment or a scheduling conflict between movers and cleaners can delay a family settling into their new home by days.The bundle removes that risk. The move and clean are scheduled together, and any timing changes are handled by the Movers USA team rather than the customer.Customers can request a free quote at 1movers.com or by calling [Phone Number]. Availability is subject to scheduling.About Movers USAMovers USA has served the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region since 1995. The company holds ProMover certification through the American Moving and Storage Association, carries full FMCSA compliance, and maintains BBB accreditation. Offices are located in Jessup, Severn, and Bethesda, Maryland.

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