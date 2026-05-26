Tidal Town Moving Launches Dedicated Senior Moving Service for Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach-based moving company expands offerings to address the specific needs of seniors and their families across the Hampton Roads region

There is more at stake for the customer, belongings often have significant sentimental value, and the move is usually connected to a larger life transition. ” — Rooke Crouch

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidal Town Moving, a locally owned moving company serving Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads area, has announced the launch of a dedicated senior moving service . The new service is designed to address the specific logistics and care requirements of senior relocations, including downsizing from long-term family homes, transitions into independent or assisted living communities, and family-coordinated moves where an adult child is managing the process remotely.The senior moving service covers full home moving, packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and loading and unloading for customers who have their own container or truck. Tidal Town Moving is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and charges an hourly rate with no travel time fees within Hampton Roads.Senior moves are among the most logistically complex residential moves a company handles. In addition to the physical requirements of the job, they frequently involve coordination with family members who are not on-site, communication across multiple parties, and careful handling of items accumulated over decades. Tidal Town Moving's team is trained to work at a pace that suits the customer and to communicate clearly with everyone involved in the process.Tidal Town Moving holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has accumulated over 1,100 five-star Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. The company is licensed with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (License 705) and the State Corporation Commission (License 11306836), and carries Cargo, Motor Vehicle, and General Liability Insurance on every move.The senior moving service is available throughout Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Newport News. Families coordinating a senior move in the Hampton Roads area can request a free estimate by visiting tidaltownmoving.com or calling (757) 716-9286.

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