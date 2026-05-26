Titan OS and Equativ Launch Industry-First Programmatic CTV Home Screen Video Ads

Expanded partnership gives advertisers access to premium home screen inventory through Maestro by Equativ, unlocking high-impact viewer attention on CTV

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Equativ, the global independent media platform, to introduce the first-ever programmatic connected TV (CTV) home screen video advertising solution across Europe and Latin America.

The new offering enables advertisers to access premium Titan OS home screen video inventory programmatically through Equativ’s end-to-end curation platform, Maestro by Equativ.

Building on the strategic partnership established between Titan OS and Equativ in 2025, the launch marks a major step forward in CTV innovation by making one of the most valuable placements in the streaming experience — the TV home screen — available programmatically at scale for the first time.

The new video format gives brands the opportunity to engage audiences before content consumption begins, within a premium, uncluttered viewing environment. Through the integration, advertisers can combine high-impact home screen placements with Titan OS’ first-party audience data to deliver more relevant, measurable and immersive campaigns.

“Opening the CTV home screen to programmatic demand creates a significant new monetisation opportunity for Titan OS and our OEM partners,” said Jim Collins, CRO at Titan OS. “Through our partnership with Equativ, we’re enabling brands to access premium, high-attention inventory at scale while creating sustainable, incremental revenue streams across the connected TV ecosystem.”

“CTV’s most valuable real estate has always been the home screen - our ad server now enables us to unlock programmatic access to this space at scale,” said James Grant, SVP, Product Marketing, CTV, Addressability and AI at Equativ. “Through this partnership, we’re fundamentally redefining how brands show up in the living room, giving advertisers greater opportunities to reach audiences in premium streaming environments.”

The offering will initially be available across key European and Latin American markets, enabling agencies and brands to activate campaigns programmatically with greater operational efficiency and scale.

With viewers spending an average of 18 minutes per day on the Titan OS home screen, the format provides advertisers with unmatched visibility and attention at a critical point in the viewing journey. Brands can benefit from:

High-impact full-screen video placements before content consumption

Access to premium, brand-safe CTV environments

Improved campaign efficiency through programmatic activation

Enhanced audience targeting using Titan OS’ first-party data

The launch also addresses some of the key challenges of the fragmented CTV advertising landscape, including siloed access to inventory, inconsistent workflows and measurement difficulties across platforms. According to a recent Equativ study focused on video consumption, approximately 63% of viewers lack active engagement with television advertisements, and nearly 80% utilize a second device while watching TV.

For Titan OS, this launch marks an important first step in opening up its premium home screen inventory to programmatic demand. The company is already working with additional major players to integrate Titan OS inventory into their programmatic solutions, further expanding access for advertisers and creating new monetisation opportunities for OEM partners across the connected TV ecosystem.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Equativ

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory, dynamic creative formats, and engaged audiences with advanced curation and AI-powered ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 720 professionals across 19 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at Equativ.com.

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