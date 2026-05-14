Titan OS expands FAST lineup with the launch of Tennis Channel across Titan OS-powered TVs

Titan OS x Tennis Channel

Premium FAST channel brings live tournaments, documentaries, classic matches and expert tennis analysis.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, today announced the launch of Tennis Channel, the premier destination for world-class tennis coverage, on Titan OS-powered televisions across key European markets.

Available immediately on Philips, AOC and JVC devices powered by Titan OS, as well as on selected Sony Android devices, Tennis Channel joins the platform’s rapidly growing lineup of premium FAST channels. The channel will feature a compelling mix of live tournaments, documentaries, classic matches and in-depth analysis, giving fans year-round access to the best of the global tennis circuit. On Titan OS, Tennis Channel will also be featured in the recently launched Sports Hub, designed to simplify how viewers discover sports content across the platform.

The addition of Tennis Channel comes just in time for upcoming tennis highlights, including Roland Garros in Paris, starting May 18, with stars such as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek expected to take centre stage.

“Tennis Channel is a phenomenal addition to our FAST offering, delivering one of the world’s most loved sports with exceptional depth and quality,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “Our mission is to give audiences richer, more diverse viewing choices, and partnering with Tennis Channel enables us to bring premium, nonstop tennis action to millions of households.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Titan OS to expand Tennis Channel’s reach across Europe,” said Andy Reif, SVP International and Programming at Tennis Channel. “As we scale internationally, partnerships like this are instrumental in delivering a seamless viewing experience to fans across connected TV platforms.”

The launch underlines Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a wide variety of premium, free-to-view sports content across Europe, while supporting rights holders with expanded distribution and monetization opportunities in the Connected TV space.



About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is the only multiplatform destination dedicated solely to tennis year-round. Together, the Tennis Channel flagship network, Tennis Channel 2, and the Tennis Channel app (tennischannel.com) deliver the most accessible and concentrated single-sport coverage anywhere. As the exclusive U.S. home of the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, Tennis Channel features live coverage of every Masters 1000 tournament — including Indian Wells, the Miami Open, Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, and more — alongside live studio programming including its premier series, TC Live. Tennis Channel 2, a free FAST channel available in over 100 million homes, brings fans matches from across the globe at every level of the game. The Tennis Channel app brings it all together in one place, delivering live and on-demand matches, original content, and a personalized multi-view experience for fans, available on mobile and connected TV devices. Owned by Sinclair, Tennis Channel is also a co-owner of PickleballTV (pickleballtv.com), a joint venture with the Professional Pickleball Association.

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