Titan OS Partners with Mercado Play to Bring Local and International Entertainment to Smart TVs Across Latin America

Mercado Libre brings a large content library to Titan OS-powered Smart TVs, offering access to free and premium options

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new partnership with Mercado Play, the streaming platform from Mercado Libre, Latin America’s leading e-commerce and ecosystem provider. Mercado Play will be integrated into Titan OS-powered smart TVs, significantly expanding the entertainment options for millions of users across the region.

Mercado Play serves as the entertainment hub within the Mercado Libre's ecosystem, offering a mix of free (Ad-supported) premium content, newly released titles to rent, and access to the best subscriptions throughout LATAM.

The integration allows Titan OS users to access a rich catalogue of both local Latin American hits and major international series and films. This agreement is particularly significant in Argentina and Brazil (where the platform operates as Mercado Livre), Titan OS's largest markets in the region. The service is available on Titan OS-powered Philips and AOC devices in Argentina, while in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Paraguay, it is on Philips screens. This milestone marks the beginning of a long-term partnership intended to foster deeper collaboration and expanded digital offerings across the continent.

“Bringing Mercado Play into our ecosystem is a major milestone for our growth in Latin America,” says Ismael Velasco, Business Development Lead Southern Europe and LatAm at Titan OS. “Mercado Libre is a household name in the region, and by integrating their streaming service, we are providing our users with high-quality, localized content while offering Mercado Libre a powerful platform to reach viewers directly on the big screen.”

"Our integration with Titan OS is an important step in Mercado Play's mission to be on every screen and enhance our viewing experience.” adds Pablo García, VP Commercial Head Mercado Ads & Mercado Play. “By having the app pre-installed, we ensure that users can immediately access our catalog of over 2,500 titles and 15,000 hours of free content as soon as they set up their TVs. We are betting on cutting-edge platforms that strengthen the Mercado Libre ecosystem and allow us to offer a frictionless experience, keeping pace with our users' technological evolution throughout the region."

This partnership reinforces Titan OS’s commitment to building an open, content-rich smart TV experience tailored to local market demands. By combining Mercado Play’s extensive content library with Titan OS’s advanced discovery features, the collaboration aims to increase viewer engagement and unlock new monetization opportunities within the rapidly evolving Connected TV (CTV) landscape in Latin America.

The launch of Mercado Play on Titan OS is part of a broader expansion strategy to provide diverse, high-quality content through partnerships with both global and regional content partners.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. MercadoLibre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.