RISING AI MISTAKES IN LEGAL POSE QUANDARY FOR LAW FIRMS' INSURANCE POLICIES

With generative artificial intelligence use becoming more prevalent in the legal industry, insurance carriers may start taking a closer look at lawyers’ professional liability policies, with potential changes including increased premiums and AI exclusions.

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