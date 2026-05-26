St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 @ 1927 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 112.8 Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Kyle Houseal
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bath, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/25/2026 at approximately 1927 hours Troopers were conducting a routine patrol of Interstate 91 north when they observed a vehicle traveling at 135mph in a posted 65mph zone in the Town of Ryegate, Vermont. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Kyle Houseal (34) of Bath, New Hampshire. Houseal was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Houseal was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 29, 2026, at 0830 hours for the crime of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
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