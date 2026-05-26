St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4005683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 @ 1927 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 112.8 Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Kyle Houseal

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bath, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/25/2026 at approximately 1927 hours Troopers were conducting a routine patrol of Interstate 91 north when they observed a vehicle traveling at 135mph in a posted 65mph zone in the Town of Ryegate, Vermont. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Kyle Houseal (34) of Bath, New Hampshire. Houseal was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Houseal was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 29, 2026, at 0830 hours for the crime of Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111