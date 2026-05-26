St. Albans Barracks / DLS and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc, Trooper Martin, and Trooper Towle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/25/2026 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 107, Georgia, Vermont

VIOLATION: VCOR and DLS

ACCUSED: Rykeem Allen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/25/2026 at approximately 1349, Troopers were on routine patrol in the town of Georgia, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Rykeem Allen (33), investigation revealed that Allen was operating with a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and had violated his conditions of release. Allen was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/2026 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.