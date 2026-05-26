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St. Albans Barracks / DLS and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2003287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper LeBlanc, Trooper Martin, and Trooper Towle                   

STATION:  St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/25/2026 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 107, Georgia, Vermont

VIOLATION: VCOR and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Rykeem Allen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/25/2026 at approximately 1349, Troopers were on routine patrol in the town of Georgia, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Rykeem Allen (33), investigation revealed that Allen was operating with a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and had violated his conditions of release. Allen was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/2026 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

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St. Albans Barracks / DLS and VCOR

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