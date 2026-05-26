St. Albans Barracks / DLS and VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper LeBlanc, Trooper Martin, and Trooper Towle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/25/2026 at 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 107, Georgia, Vermont
VIOLATION: VCOR and DLS
ACCUSED: Rykeem Allen
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/25/2026 at approximately 1349, Troopers were on routine patrol in the town of Georgia, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Rykeem Allen (33), investigation revealed that Allen was operating with a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and had violated his conditions of release. Allen was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/26/2026 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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