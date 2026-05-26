New Haven Barracks / Illegal Burning
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5002234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: Illegal Burning
ACCUSED: Maranda L. Aunchman
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours the New Haven State Police Barracks were notified of an illegal burning on US RT 7, in the town of Salisbury. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the homeowner and person of interest, Maranda Aunchman (25). The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Salisbury Fire Department.
Aunchman was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on July 13th, 2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at 1230
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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