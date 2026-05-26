Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,551 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Illegal Burning

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B5002234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                         

STATION: VSP New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Illegal Burning

 

ACCUSED: Maranda L. Aunchman                                         

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours the New Haven State Police Barracks were notified of an illegal burning on US RT 7, in the town of Salisbury. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the homeowner and person of interest, Maranda Aunchman (25). The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Salisbury Fire Department.

 

Aunchman was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on July 13th, 2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at 1230         

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Illegal Burning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.