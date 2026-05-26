New Haven Barracks / Illegal Burning

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Illegal Burning

ACCUSED: Maranda L. Aunchman

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/2026 at 2016 hours the New Haven State Police Barracks were notified of an illegal burning on US RT 7, in the town of Salisbury. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the homeowner and person of interest, Maranda Aunchman (25). The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Salisbury Fire Department.

Aunchman was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on July 13th, 2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at 1230

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.