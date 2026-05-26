DHS Debunks New Jersey Sanctuary Politicians’ Smears Against ICE Facility

Instead of cooperating with our ICE law enforcement to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, these sanctuary politicians continue to peddle falsehoods about ICE facilities

WASHINGTON – New Jersey sanctuary politicians – including Governor Mikie Sherrill, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Andy Kim, Rep. Rob Menendez, Rep. Nellie Pou, Rep. LaMonica McIver, Rep. Frank Pallone, and Rep. Analilia Majia – chose to spend their Memorial Day weekend spreading smears about ICE law enforcement and the Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey.

The facts are all detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers. Certified dieticians evaluate meals. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.

It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many illegal aliens, this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives.

“This is nothing more than a political stunt by New Jersey sanctuary politicians for fundraising clicks. There is NO hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are NO subprime conditions or abuse at the facility,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These sanctuary politicians should be thanking ICE law enforcement for removing murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and drug traffickers from their communities. We need these sanctuary politicians to stop peddling this garbage and cooperate with us to get these criminals out of their state. These types of smears are contributing to our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they remove the worst of the worst.”

Some of the worst of the worst ICE arrested in New Jersey include:

Jose De La O Lainez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested in Plainfield, New Jersey. His criminal history includes homicide.

Steven McKenzie, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, arrested in Rahway, New Jersey. His criminal history includes carrying a prohibited weapon, homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and assault.

Juan Vazquez Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Bridgeton, New Jersey. His criminal history includes homicide.

Jhan Martinez-Valverde, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, arrested in Elizabeth, New Jersey. His criminal history includes sex offense against a child.

Sergio Marques Abrantes, a criminal illegal alien from Portugal, arrested in Newark, New Jersey. His criminal history includes enticement of a minor for indecent purposes.

Antonio Gutierrez-Arroyo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Bridgeton, New Jersey. His criminal history includes sexual assault and resisting arrest.

Samuel Santiago-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Spain, arrested in Freehold, New Jersey. His criminal history includes selling cocaine, drug possession, carrying a prohibited weapon, and aggravated assault.

Miguel Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey. His criminal history includes aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and drug trafficking.

Jose Taveras, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested in Newark, New Jersey. His criminal history includes aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Rudy Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey. His criminal history includes homicide and drug trafficking.

Glenroy Lewis, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, arrested in Morristown, New Jersey. His criminal history includes robbery, possession of a weapon, assault, and aggravated assault.

Luis Castaneda-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey. His criminal history includes a weapon offense, larceny, burglary, marijuana possession, and robbery.

Jonathan Sepulveda-Lara, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey. His criminal history includes drug trafficking, robbery, selling opium, identity theft, and selling heroin.

Nelson Granados Oviedo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Hackettstown, New Jersey. His criminal history includes amphetamine manufacturing and drug trafficking.

Manuel Morales-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested in Bridgeton, New Jersey. His criminal history includes aggravated assault.

Reyniery Guzman-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey. His criminal history includes aggravated assault.

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