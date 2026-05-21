DHS Asks Virginia Governor Spanberger to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Child Rape and Possession of Child Pornography

This is yet another tragic example of illegal alien crime that has run rampant in sanctuary Virginia under Governor Abigail Spanberger

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an arrest detainer requesting Governor Abigail Spanberger to not release an illegal alien in sanctuary Virginia charged with raping a child and possessing child pornography.

On April 2, 2026, police in Franklin County, Virginia arrested Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, and charged him with one felony count of forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13. According to local reporting, he was then charged on May 1 with SIX felony counts of possession of child pornography.

After his initial arrest on April 2, ICE lodged a detainer asking officials in Franklin County to not release Garcia-Rodriguez from jail.

“This sicko has been charged with forcible intercourse with a child and SIX counts of possession of child pornography,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “ICE is asking Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this pedophile from jail and agree to turn him over to ICE. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have turned Virginia into a magnet for illegal alien crime.”

Garcia-Rodriguez illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession , in Newport News, Virginia.

, in Newport News, Virginia. Earlier this month, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member , in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.

In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape .

. In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.

after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County. In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.

a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024. In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.

after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County. In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.

after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia. In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.

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