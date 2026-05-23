ICE Asks Governor Gavin Newsom and California Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Killed Two People in Crash

Allowing illegal aliens, many of whom do not know English, to obtain CDLs to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking California sanctuary politicians to not release an illegal alien who killed two people in a crash while he was behind the wheel of a semi-truck.

On May 19, 2026, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested Manvir Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, after he caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash near Lodi, California. According to local reports, Singh was driving a semi-truck that veered off the road and hit a guardrail, triggering a crash that involved three other vehicles and instantly killed two people. Singh tried to flee on foot before he was apprehended by police.

The aftermath of the crash

The suspect: Manvir Singh

Singh now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

“This criminal illegal alien from India should never have been behind the wheel of a semi-truck and allowed to kill two innocent people in a multi-vehicle crash in California,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He is now charged with vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and resisting a police officer. This is yet another example of why illegal aliens should not be operating trucks on American highways. We need Congress to pass Dalilah’s Law to prohibit states from granting illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses.”

Singh came into the country illegally in Arizona in July of 2023 and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

Tragically, this is not the first instance where American lives have been taken by illegal aliens behind the wheels of semi-trucks on America’s roadways.

Dalilah’s Law is a proposed federal law that would bar any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens. It is named after Dalilah Coleman, a young girl who was tragically injured and sustained life-changing injuries after a crash caused by an illegal alien.

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