The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn Reveals New Culinary Direction with Spring Dinner Menu

Weekapaug Inn The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, unveils a new dinner menu at The Restaurant that reflects a refined shift in both structure and culinary approach.The menu has been reorganized into five distinct sections including raw bar, first courses, handmade pastas, vegetables, and entrées. This format is intentionally designed to give guests greater autonomy in shaping their meal, encouraging a progression that can be tailored to preference.The kitchen’s direction places particular emphasis on precision and technique, with a continued commitment to seasonal ingredients and regional sourcing. Entrées have been redefined to highlight proteins and composed sauces, inviting guests to build out the table with vegetable dishes and shared plates.Executive Chef Gerardo Viejo said, “This new menu reflects a more intentional and ingredient-driven approach to dining at The Restaurant. We wanted to create a format that gives guests the freedom to explore the menu in their own way while showcasing the precision, seasonality, and coastal character that inspire our kitchen every day.”The raw bar features East Coast oysters with raspberry mignonette and Jonah crab claws with mustard aioli. First courses include seabass carpaccio with white ponzu and ahi tuna tartare with avocado and cucumber. Handmade pastas range from Stonington lobster ravioli with morels and green peas to gemelli with swordfish ragout and fennel pollen.Vegetables are treated with equal consideration, with offerings such as roasted heirloom carrots with honey harissa glaze and grilled asparagus with local goat cheese designed to complement or stand independently. Entrées include kombu cured black sea bass with charred mandarin relish, summer flounder chop with sunflower romesco, and a bone-in New York strip with bordelaise and XO sauce.Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting OpenTable. For more information on Weekapaug Inn programming, please visit weekapauginn.com for more details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.