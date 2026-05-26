Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa to Host 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb on Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb After 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb Climbing - 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

We're honored to serve again as the host venue for this important tribute as we come together to ensure these heroes are never forgotten.” — Managing Director, Carlton Grant

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine that stretches along a mile of unspoiled private cinnamon sand beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, will once again welcome first responders, community members and supporters for the 6th Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, honoring the lives lost and heroic sacrifices made during the events of Sept. 11, 2001, 25 years ago.Held in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb, the annual event invites participants to climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers in tribute to the 343 firefighters, along with countless first responders and civilians, who lost their lives that day.The memorial climb will begin at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, with participants and supporters encouraged to arrive by 7:45 a.m. An opening ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m. featuring the National Anthem, bagpipe tribute, remarks from local officials and community leaders, and a special flyover by Flagler County FireFlight. Sirens will sound promptly at 8:46 a.m., marking the official start of the climb.During the tribute, participants will complete 110 flights of stairs, symbolically honoring the ascent made by first responders inside the Twin Towers. Climbers will also carry commemorative tokens featuring the faces of fallen heroes, placing them on an American flag display upon completion of the climb.“This event is an incredibly moving reminder of courage, sacrifice and unity,” said Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “We are honored to once again serve as the host venue for this important tribute and to welcome firefighters, law enforcement, first responders, families and community members as we come together to ensure these heroes are never forgotten.”The event will also feature a family-friendly atmosphere with a kid’s fun zone, community vendors, patriotic displays and opportunities for spectators to cheer on participants throughout the morning. Lunch for participants will be provided by Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.Last year’s event welcomed nearly 200 climbers and more than 250 spectators, continuing the growth of what has become one of the region’s most meaningful annual remembrance events. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available through the official event website at 911memorialclimb.com.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.

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