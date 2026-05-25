Condemned Incarcerated Person Richard Ramirez Dies

STOCKTON – Richard R. Ramirez, who was serving a condemned sentence, died on May 24, 2026, while incarcerated at California Health Care Facility (CHCF). He was 66 years old.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., Ramirez was pronounced deceased at an outside medical facility. The San Joaquin County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.

Ramirez was received from Orange County on Aug. 15, 1985, and placed on condemned status for first-degree murder in the commission of rape and sodomy with an enhancement for use of a firearm.

There are currently 572 condemned people in CDCR. More information about capital punishment can be found here: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/.

CHCF provides medical care and mental health treatment to incarcerated people who have the most severe and-long term needs. Opened in 2013, the Stockton facility houses approximately 2,400 incarcerated people and employs approximately 2,500 people.

Richard R. Ramirez