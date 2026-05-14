SATF celebrates staff appreciation all week

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) and State Prison at Corcoran marked staff appreciation all week long.

From May 4-8, staff were treated to food, prizes and giveaways during the annual staff appreciation week.

Wednesday was the big event when in-service training and administrative staff hand-delivered free breakfast burritos to first watch and barbecue tri-tip sandwiches for second and third watch.

SATF is a large institution with over 1,700 staff reported for duty each day. Over 800 pounds of tri-tip was cooked, sliced, and served as a sandwich with chips and a drink.

Managers took time to cook, hand-deliver and thank all their employees for all the hard work and dedication.

Warden Morales helped with making the meals for staff.

“We want staff to know their hard work is appreciated and we can’t keep an institution this big running this smoothly without them,” Morales said.”

Everyone was happy and surprised to receive their meals and thanked the staff preparing them, according to organizers.

Submitted by Lt. K. Cade

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more awards and appreciation stories.