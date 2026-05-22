New Correctional Officers Graduate from Basic Academy

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today, 66 new cadets attended their graduation ceremony at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt and prepare to embark on their new careers as correctional officers.

“You are stepping into a profession that demands strength, patience, and character – wear the badge with honor. The work you do may not always be seen by the public, but it transforms lives every single day.” Eric Mejia, Keynote Speaker and CIM Warden

BIGGER PICTURE: The cadets underwent 13 weeks of rigorous training in the Basic Correctional Officer Academy (BCOA) at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. The newly graduated cadets will serve in institutions across the state of California.

Marking the occasion, family and friends attended the graduation ceremony to cheer on their loved ones stepping into their new careers. Warden Eric Mejia at the California Institution for Men (CIM) delivered the keynote address and welcomed the 66 new correctional officers.

Fourteen of the graduates are women, highlighting the continued efforts being made by CDCR to achieve the “30×30” pledge to have women make up 30 percent of correctional officer cadets by 2030.

“I always wanted to be in law enforcement. Today is a dream come true. I’m excited to go to work on Tuesday as a correctional officer.” Nicole Wells, Graduate of BCOA Class 2-26A

Academy Quick Facts

The Basic Correctional Officer Academy (BCOA), located in Galt, is a 13-week program.

To attend the academy, candidates must complete the selection process and accept an institution assignment.

After accepting an assignment, candidates will receive an email with the information needed before the start of the academy. They must submit the required peace officer selection forms and handouts as specified in the e-mail/letter. Institution assignments are based on department needs.

Cadets who live more than 30 miles from the academy (one-way) have the option of living on-site at no cost or off-site at their own expense. Cadets may leave the grounds from the end of the scheduled duty day on Friday until the start of the scheduled duty hours on Monday. All attending cadets will be provided meals during the academy.

Each cadet will need $1,300 to $1,500 to buy required uniforms, equipment/accessories, athletic gear, and school supplies. Once you graduate and report to your institution, you will be eligible to receive an annual uniform allowance of up to $1,000.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Interested Correctional Officer applicants can apply online at JoinCDCR.com.

Learn more about the correctional officer selection process.

B-roll class 2-26A, May 22, 2026.

Photos class 2-26A, May 22, 2026.